Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court

myrtlebeachsc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. James
This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"Kennardo G. JamesMullins, SC
Related
WMBF
Georgetown city councilman resigns, special election to be held
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A local leader in the Grand Strand is set to step down, according to officials. The City of Georgetown said Wednesday that councilman Al Joseph will resign, effective August 12. The city said it also plans to hold a special election to fill the remainder of his term.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A reminder of SC legislators’ inappropriate perk, courtesy of Alex Murdaugh
It would have been easy to overlook — or fail to understand — a fascinating exchange last month between prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. There was, after all, quite a lot going on in the Colleton County courtroom where the two men squared off:. Alex...
WMBF
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet. “If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could...
WYFF4.com
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
myhorrynews.com
State's highest civilian honor presented to former Conway Councilwoman
Former long-serving Conway City Councilwoman Jean Timbes got the shock of her life recently when she was presented the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor. Timbes said several members of her family came to visit and together they headed to the Crooked Oak in Downtown Conway...
South Carolina launches personalized text messaging program to prevent opioid misuse
State officials and a national nonprofit have teamed up to launch a new personalized text messaging program they say will help curb opioid misuse in South Carolina.
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach released from $20.7 million wrongful drowning lawsuit
City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea informed MyrtleBeachSC News that the city was released from a $20.7 million lawsuit filed by a Maryland family. Lack’s Beach Service is now entirely on the hook for payment. Lack’s contracts with the City of Myrtle Beach for lifeguard service...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina man charged with stealing hundreds of pieces of mail
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
WMBF
Historic, hidden Myrtle Beach cemetery being restored after many years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tucked away behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the Myrtle Beach Health Department, the Oak Street Cemetery is something that’s been out of sight and out of mind for many years. It sits on a lot measuring three-fourths of an acre and is...
WJCL
South Carolina judge rules against gag order request in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. — According to the newspaper The State, a South Carolina judge ruled against a gag order in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Prosecutors and defense attorneys both made the request because they said information needs to be kept from the press to protect the integrity of the investigation.
myrtlebeachsc.com
PAUL GABLE’S BOMBSHELL: Who is financing SC Politics?
Reprinted entirely with permission from Paul Gable of the Grand Strand Daily. Paul Gable’s investigative excellence unlocks the questions behind REUTERS eye opening article Special Report: “A little house of secrets on the Great Plains” written by Kelly Carr and Brian Grow in 2011. Read Kelly’s article here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
South Carolina experiencing solar panel shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Prior to the pandemic, Monarch Solar did not have a supply shortage of solar panels. But, Myrtle Beach’s fast growing population is now putting a strain on the company. The demand for service is high but there are not enough products, according Rob Clemons, the general manager of Monarch Solar. […]
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
holycitysinner.com
Kiawah Island’s Only 62+ Life Plan Community Helps Propel Landmark Legislation
Kiawah Life Plan Village Inc. (“KLPV”), a not-for-profit organization who announced plans for Seafields at Kiawah Island (“Seafields”) – the first 62+ luxury life plan community at the resort island – in August 2021, is honored to share the completion of General Bill R 223. The bill, which passed with overwhelming support in both Houses of the South Carolina Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster on May 17, 2022, was just finalized after the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (the “Department”) finished drafting updated regulations to reflect the change in law and updated the application documents and process. This new legislation will have a profound effect on the South Carolina economy and future housing options for the state’s senior population, as well as current facilities with plans to expand.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
Comments / 3