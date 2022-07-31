ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court

By David Hucks
myrtlebeachsc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
myrtlebeachsc.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Georgetown city councilman resigns, special election to be held

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A local leader in the Grand Strand is set to step down, according to officials. The City of Georgetown said Wednesday that councilman Al Joseph will resign, effective August 12. The city said it also plans to hold a special election to fill the remainder of his term.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WYFF4.com

Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Horry County, SC
City
Parker, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
myhorrynews.com

State's highest civilian honor presented to former Conway Councilwoman

Former long-serving Conway City Councilwoman Jean Timbes got the shock of her life recently when she was presented the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor. Timbes said several members of her family came to visit and together they headed to the Crooked Oak in Downtown Conway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#E3#The Horrors#Residents First#Myrtlebeachsc News#The S C Family Court#S C Criminal Court#The General Assembly
myrtlebeachsc.com

PAUL GABLE’S BOMBSHELL: Who is financing SC Politics?

Reprinted entirely with permission from Paul Gable of the Grand Strand Daily. Paul Gable’s investigative excellence unlocks the questions behind REUTERS eye opening article Special Report: “A little house of secrets on the Great Plains” written by Kelly Carr and Brian Grow in 2011. Read Kelly’s article here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

South Carolina experiencing solar panel shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Prior to the pandemic, Monarch Solar did not have a supply shortage of solar panels. But, Myrtle Beach’s fast growing population is now putting a strain on the company. The demand for service is high but there are not enough products, according Rob Clemons, the general manager of Monarch Solar. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WDBO

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC

It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
YORK COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Kiawah Island’s Only 62+ Life Plan Community Helps Propel Landmark Legislation

Kiawah Life Plan Village Inc. (“KLPV”), a not-for-profit organization who announced plans for Seafields at Kiawah Island (“Seafields”) – the first 62+ luxury life plan community at the resort island – in August 2021, is honored to share the completion of General Bill R 223. The bill, which passed with overwhelming support in both Houses of the South Carolina Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster on May 17, 2022, was just finalized after the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (the “Department”) finished drafting updated regulations to reflect the change in law and updated the application documents and process. This new legislation will have a profound effect on the South Carolina economy and future housing options for the state’s senior population, as well as current facilities with plans to expand.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy