Sheriff: Father drove to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shot him to death

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO