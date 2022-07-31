Sheriff: Father drove to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shot him to death

www.wltx.com
Christopher Mcpeck
4d ago
how old was his daughter. .all it says she is adult. so your adult at 18. then 18 yr old should be able to drink booze. there parents don't need to have health ins on them.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Church releases statement on the arrest of former youth worker charged with indecent liberties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former volunteer church youth worker was arrested Tuesday at the Wilmington International Airport and charged with a sex crime involving a minor. On Tuesday afternoon, Wrightsboro Baptist Church released a statement on the arrest. Alan Croom, 35, was charged with indecent liberties with a minor...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
fox5dc.com
12-year-old accused of murdering 13-year-old sentenced to supervised probation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland family is devastated. On Tuesday, family members of King Douglas packed a Prince George’s County courtroom for the sentencing of the 14-year-old who shot their kin. Police say when the teenager was just 12 years old, he shot and killed a 13-year-old...
Man accused of killing NC deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
popville.com
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
police1.com
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
Father of killed Wayne County deputy calls last 24 hours 'the worse I have ever experienced'
Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at a Greenville hospital after being in critical condition Monday evening. Gov. Cooper announced his death on Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Undercover police detective shoots man while trying to make arrest in Fairfax County
Police said a man shot by a detective while officers were trying to arrest him Tuesday night should survive his injuries.
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 2 teens shot within hours in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings after two teens were injured within a mile apart, spanning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15...
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
WRAL
Wayne Co. deputy shot in Dudley after serving involuntary commitment papers
Dudley, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from other agencies after a deputy was shot on Monday morning. A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed at least one deputy was shot in Dudley. Authorities said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Arrington Bridge Road as two...
Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims. According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 7-11 worker in Charles County
A Charles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for armed robbery and killing a 7-11 employee in 2020.
WJLA
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
WJLA
Catherine Hoggle, Md. mom accused of killing her 2 kids expected in court later this week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The woman charged with murder in the disappearance of her two children is set to make an appearance in a Maryland courtroom this week. Catherine Hoggle has a hearing planned for Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to new information from the court. The hearing...
Woman arrested at Manassas medical center in connection to assault on police officer
A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.
Comments / 1