Marshfield Area United Way's "Supplies 4 Success" Drive

WSAW
New food truck debuts at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cheese curds, elephant ears, and funnel cakes are popular traditional fair foods. While the Wisconsin Valley Fair is rich with 154 years of tradition, one food truck is making its first appearance at the fair this year. The SmokeHouse Barbeque food truck specializes in smoked meats....
North Wausau Fire Department to Receive Funds from the State
The North Wausau Fire Department is receiving a grant from the State of Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers announced the investment Wednesday morning. The Department will be receiving $33,000 of the $8 million that will be split to other Departments. These funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan. It will also help EMS Services in Wausau.
2022 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Candidates: Natalie Gaier
The Clark County Fair is right around the corner and that means it’s time to crown a new Fairest of the Fair. There are four candidates vying for the title this year. Natalie Gaier of Hatfield is being sponsored by Gaier Construction. Natalie began our interview by talking a little about herself.
New Rail System in Wausau Results in More Train Horns
Some residents in Wausau have noticed an increase in the sound of train horns. That’s because a new rail service has come to the area. FOXY Rail System took over for Canadian National back in January. It includes over 650 miles of former CN track. The interchange points include Appleton, Green Bay, Spencer and, the new location, Wausau.
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
Granton School District Receives Special Rating From Wisconsin RtI Center
The Granton School District received a special rating from the Wisconsin RtI Center and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports. Granton Administrator James Kuchta stated the Wisconsin RtI, or Response to Intervention Center, and PBIS, or Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports was created to assist Wisconsin’s educational systems to build capacity, adopt and implement high-quality practices, make informed decisions, ensure sustainability of efforts, and increase success for all students.
City of Marshfield EMS Fund Faces $615,000 Negative Balance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission will meet to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance. For many years, the Emergency Medical Service...
Bath & Body Works Will be Opening at a New Location in Marshfield
Bath & Body Works will be opening a new story in Marshfield. Bath & Body Works was located in the Marshfield Mall for many years, but, due to some upcoming development beginning in September at the Mall, as it transforms into a new shopping center, Bath & Body Works closed their doors.
Dollar General opens in Weston
Dollar General will mark its grand opening in Weston by donating 100 books to a local elementary school, company officials said Monday. The store, at 6705 County Road J in Weston, is now open selling food items, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition, the new Weston location includes the company’s new home décor items and an expanded party preparation selection.
2022 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Candidates: Josie Voigt
The Clark County Fair is right around the corner and that means it’s time to crown a new Fairest of the Fair. There are four candidates vying for the title this year. Josie Voigt of Granton is being sponsored by the Neillsville Optimist Club. She’s a graduate of Neillsville High School and she began our interview by talking a little about herself.
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
Owners of ‘The Big Garlic’ stop by Sunrise 7 the morning of their grand opening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tony and Desiray Rockweit stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning, ahead of the grand opening of their restaurant, “The Big Garlic.”. The restaurant is set to open Monday at 10:30 a.m. Tony says the restaurant will run the business as usual for its grand opening,...
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
Wausau Economic Development Committee Selects SC Swiderski for Riverlife Development
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Economic Development Committee is recommending a local developer for a proposed housing and retail development in the Riverlife area. After a brief closed-session meeting on Tuesday, the committee voted 3-1 to recommend the $45 million proposal from SC Swiderski. “This will bring about...
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
BREAKING: PCBC Board of Directors comes out against referendum
The Portage Co. Business Council’s Board of Directors on Wednesday announced it cannot support the Aug. 9 referendum on road construction. The referendum has become a topic of heated debate at city meetings and on social media. Mayor Mike Wiza has widely decried much of the information as half-truth or gossip, and he has encouraged the public to read the referendum for themselves to make up their own minds.
Wausau Economic Development Committee Approves Proposal for Housing Development
(WSAU Radio) The Wausau Economic Development Committee is recommending a local developer for a proposed housing and retail development in the Riverlife area. According to WSAU Radio, after a brief closed-session meeting on Tuesday, the committee voted 3-1 to recommend the $45 million proposal from SC Swiderski. “This will bring about 200 market-rate units to the Wausau area, especially the riverfront,” said Economic Development Director Liz Brodek. “This also brings a lot of parking which is necessary to complement that.”
Wausau Man Appears in Chippewa County Court for High Speed Chase
A man involved in a pursuit in Clark and Chippewa Counties appeared in Chippewa County Court. Back in June, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 stolen vehicle from Clark County. The report stated the vehicle had been driving down Highway 29 erratically.
Pet of the Week: Zebu
Zebu is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Zebu is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Zebu is a neutered male Red Heeler mix who is 10 weeks old. He weighs 13# and is a very cute little guy! He was surrendered to CCHS from a local farm along with his siblings, Brahman and Madura. (They are named after cows, get it?!)
