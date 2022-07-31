ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club

By TJ Leverentz
 4 days ago
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester

Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair

You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Nice#Olmsted County Court
Quick Country 96.5

Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization

As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
ROCHESTER, MN
Traffic
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Kenneth Owens was driving north on the highway near Mayowood Road when his car went off the roadway into the right ditch. The vehicle then crossed back over the northbound lanes and crashed into the median barrier.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota

You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Home Catches on Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a structure fire in a northwest neighborhood Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the 1150 block of Knoll Court NW shortly after 8 p.m. A news release from the fire department says the first engines on the scene saw the fire coming from the roof on the back side of the house.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
RED WING, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Elevated E Coli Levels Temporarily Close Rochester Swimming Beach

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A popular Rochester swimming beach has been temporarily closed because of high levels of bacteria. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department says regular testing of the water at Cascade Lake found elevated bacteria levels and that led to the decision to close the beach until test results show a return to an acceptable level of bacteria. The news release says the specific bacteria found at elevated levels was E. Coli.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

