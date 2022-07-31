Scottish Premiership: Celtic & Motherwell claim Sunday victories

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Jack Laugher and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix win diving golds
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Jack Laugher and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the first diving titles on offer at the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher retains Commonwealth title and Jordan Houlden wins bronze
Watch England's Jack Laugher win gold to retain his Commonwealth title in the men's 1m springboard final, while compatriot Jordan Houlden takes bronze on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. FOLLOW LIVE: Live text commentary and streams. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Paul Stewart: Survivor hopes course stops future sports abuse
A former Stoke City, Tottenham and England player said he hoped a new safeguarding course prevents children being sexually abused like he was. Paul Stewart revealed in 2016 he was abused by a coach for four years as a child. He worked with an online training firm to put together...
Comments / 0