Ineos and Sinopec Sign Significant $7B Petrochemical Deals

China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
CNBC
China is one small step closer to getting alternative iron ore supply from Simandou
Simandou's significance lies in its ability to provide major iron ore consumers such as China with an alternative to top supply sources like Australia and Brazil. Two consortiums say they will seek financing to construct more than 600 kilometers of rail infrastructure extending from the south to the southwest of Guinea as well as port infrastructure in the Forecariah prefecture in Maritime Guinea.
rigzone.com
Who Is Europe's Top Gas Supplier?
A new BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently has revealed the identity of Europe's number one gas supplier. — According to a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently, Norway is now Europe’s number one gas supplier. Norway supplies around 50 percent of Europe’s domestic...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Consistent: TotalEnergies, Eni Post Huge Profit Rises
The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil with almost all members reporting record-smashing numbers with TotalEnergies and Eni reporting pretty much the same. The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil companies with all members so far reporting record-smashing numbers – TotalEnergies and Eni reported pretty much the same.
rigzone.com
Transocean Contract Backlog Hits $7B+
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced Tuesday that the Deepwater Conqueror ultra-deepwater drillship has been awarded a two-year contract by a “major operator” for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Under the deal, payment for the drillship comes in at $440,000 per day with up to an incremental...
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead
Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order
Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, increasing tensions between the U.S. and China
The expected but politically fraught visit makes Nancy Pelosi the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
International Business Times
South China Sea Tensions: China Launches 'Law Enforcement' Vessel To Patrol Disputed Islands
In a bid to reassert its claim on the disputed waters of the South China Sea, China unveiled a law enforcement ship to patrol the disputed islands of the region Wednesday. Beijing has overlapping territorial claims with Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia over the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
U.S. Slams China "Intimidation" of Philippines After South China Sea Ruling
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed a U.S. commitment to defend the Philippines if its forces are attacked in the South China Sea.
rigzone.com
Who Are the Biggest Producers and Consumers of Renewables?
BP's latest annual statistical review of world energy has revealed the biggest producers and consumers of renewable energy. — According to BP’s latest annual statistical review of world energy, the biggest producer of renewables in 2021 was China with a renewable energy generation figure of 1,152.5 terawatt hours (TH).
China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast
Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
rigzone.com
Invictus Energy To Develop First Carbon-Neutral Oil And Gas Project
Invictus Energy is looking to develop the world's first carbon-neutral oil and gas project on a Scope 1 and 2 basis. Australia’s Invictus Energy Limited is looking to develop the world’s first carbon-neutral oil and gas project on a Scope 1 and 2 basis. Invictus entered a 30-year...
rigzone.com
Oil Rises Slightly in Anticipation of OPEC Meeting
Oil rose after swinging in a choppy session as traders counted down to an OPEC+ crude production meeting. West Texas Intermediate settled above $94 after trading in an almost $4 range on Tuesday. Markets wavered earlier in the session amid concerns that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would intensify tensions with China.
rigzone.com
BP And Eni Establish Joint Venture Angolan Business
BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies' Angolan businesses. — BP and Eni have officially established Azule Energy – the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies’ Angolan businesses. Azule Energy is...
rigzone.com
Eni Launches Entrepreneurial Initiatives Booster – Eniverse
Eni has established Eniverse Ventures with the aim to sniff out entrepreneurial initiatives in new markets. — Italian oil and gas major Eni has made headway with its Just Transition agenda through the establishment of Eniverse Ventures, a corporate venture building that will focus on the identification, creation, and development of innovative and high-potential entrepreneurial initiatives that explore new markets.
rigzone.com
Duo Developing First UK Offshore Wind Powered Oil Platform
Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK's first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind. — Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK’s first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind.
rigzone.com
Petrobras Hits Gas Off Colombia
Petrobras, in partnership with Exopetrol, has hit more gas in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block offshore Colombia. Petrobras has confirmed a new natural gas find in Colombian deep waters in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block. Petrobras, as the operator, holds 44.44 percent working interest,...
U.S. Military Presence Near Taiwan Compared to China
With the current dispute over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan fueling tensions in the South China Sea, Newsweek looks at Washington and Beijing's regional presence.
