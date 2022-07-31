New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club

therockofrochester.com
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
Rochester Area Driver Caught Going 130 MPH During July Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Statewide totals are still being tallied but nearly 200 motorists were ticketed for speeding by Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies during a month-long crackdown in July. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the total of 196 speeding citations issued last month during the enforcement campaign conducted as...
Semi-trailer truck nearly hits home in Dakota, Minn.
Bob Colby of Dakota is counting his blessings after a semi-trailer truck nearly crashed into his home for a second time.
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
news8000.com
3 Minnesota agencies probe deaths of 2,500 fish on Rush Creek near Lewiston
LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) — Three Minnesota state agencies are investigating the deaths of about 2,500 fish, including nearly 1,900 brown trout on Rush Creek near Lewiston. The fish kill was reported on July 26, according to a news release Wednesday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture.
medcitybeat.com
Where did Rochester's lakes come from? Let’s dive in.
Rochester’s lakes all share one trait: their unnaturalness. Flood control reservoirs, stormwater ponds, and aggregate lakes created by mining operations make up much of the city’s aquatic recreation. This means Rochester’s system of swimming beaches, fishing holes, and paddling waters are, for the most part, byproducts of industry, topography, and civic planning.
Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro
Back in February, I wrote a story about a Lanesboro ice cream shop that was for sale... ...Labelle's, at 111 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro is for sale. The asking price: $239,900. According to the real estate description, "Owner has long time success of running a business in this location since 1997." (Read More: Lanesboro, Minnesota, Ice Cream Shop For Sale)
KAAL-TV
Freeborn, Mower County Peak Energy Alert
(ABC 6 News) - Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to...
Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
Sasquatch 107.7
Over 800 People In Crisis Served at Rochester’s New Crisis Center
In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
KAAL-TV
Two found in stolen car, arrested by Rochester police
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police located two suspects in two-day search for a stolen car, and arrested both Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy ran the plates for a teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin license plates as it turned onto West Center Street in Rochester.
medcitybeat.com
Michael York: On 'Austin Powers,' amyloidosis & adjusting to life in Rochester
Michael York, the enduring actor whose film credits include Cabaret, The Three Musketeers, and Logan’s Run, is settling into his next act two-thousand miles away from Hollywood. Earlier this year, York and his wife of 54 years, Pat, listed their longtime home in Los Angeles and set their sights...
BCA Has Identified Man Fatally Shot By Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already accused of stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is facing a new felony charge related to a different trailer theft out of Winona County. The charge filed in Olmsted County Court Monday accuse 48-year-old Izaak Parker of taking a trailer worth...
KIMT
Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening
ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
Sasquatch 107.7
