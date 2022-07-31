ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club

By TJ Leverentz
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester

Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Chatfield, MN
City
Dodge Center, MN
State
Arizona State
Olmsted County, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
City
Pine Island, MN
Rochester, MN
Traffic
Sasquatch 107.7

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
news8000.com

3 Minnesota agencies probe deaths of 2,500 fish on Rush Creek near Lewiston

LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) — Three Minnesota state agencies are investigating the deaths of about 2,500 fish, including nearly 1,900 brown trout on Rush Creek near Lewiston. The fish kill was reported on July 26, according to a news release Wednesday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture.
LEWISTON, MN
medcitybeat.com

Where did Rochester's lakes come from? Let’s dive in.

Rochester’s lakes all share one trait: their unnaturalness. Flood control reservoirs, stormwater ponds, and aggregate lakes created by mining operations make up much of the city’s aquatic recreation. This means Rochester’s system of swimming beaches, fishing holes, and paddling waters are, for the most part, byproducts of industry, topography, and civic planning.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Nice#Olmsted County Court
Sasquatch 107.7

Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Freeborn, Mower County Peak Energy Alert

(ABC 6 News) - Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Sasquatch 107.7

Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Over 800 People In Crisis Served at Rochester’s New Crisis Center

In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Two found in stolen car, arrested by Rochester police

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police located two suspects in two-day search for a stolen car, and arrested both Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy ran the plates for a teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin license plates as it turned onto West Center Street in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy