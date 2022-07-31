New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club

kroc.com
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Rochester Area Driver Caught Going 130 MPH During July Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Statewide totals are still being tallied but nearly 200 motorists were ticketed for speeding by Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies during a month-long crackdown in July. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the total of 196 speeding citations issued last month during the enforcement campaign conducted as...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Semi-trailer truck nearly hits home in Dakota, Minn.
Bob Colby of Dakota is counting his blessings after a semi-trailer truck nearly crashed into his home for a second time.
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro
Back in February, I wrote a story about a Lanesboro ice cream shop that was for sale... ...Labelle's, at 111 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro is for sale. The asking price: $239,900. According to the real estate description, "Owner has long time success of running a business in this location since 1997." (Read More: Lanesboro, Minnesota, Ice Cream Shop For Sale)
Over 800 People In Crisis Served at Rochester’s New Crisis Center
In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn, Mower County Peak Energy Alert
(ABC 6 News) - Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to...
50 People Cooling Off at the Pool for Free Thanks to Rochester Business
I've been sitting in the air-conditioned studio all day so I wasn't aware of the heat that is coming at us in Minnesota, but apparently, it is so bad that a business in Rochester, Minnesota is closing early. Oh, and they have a special treat for 50 people to help them stay cool today too!
Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
KAAL-TV
Two found in stolen car, arrested by Rochester police
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police located two suspects in two-day search for a stolen car, and arrested both Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy ran the plates for a teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin license plates as it turned onto West Center Street in Rochester.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
BCA Has Identified Man Fatally Shot By Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already accused of stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is facing a new felony charge related to a different trailer theft out of Winona County. The charge filed in Olmsted County Court Monday accuse 48-year-old Izaak Parker of taking a trailer worth...
KIMT
Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening
ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
