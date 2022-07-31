Renderings Reveal Mixed-Use Commercial Project at 1160 Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn

newyorkyimby.com
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 43-46 51st Street in Sunnyside, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-46 51st Street, a nine-story mixed-use building in Sunnyside, Queens. Designed by Raymond Chan Architect, the structure yields 75 residences, 31 parking spaces, and 8,624 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $43,612 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
New York YIMBY
Foundation Work Underway for 262 Fifth Avenue Supertall in NoMad, Manhattan
Foundation work is continuing at 262 Fifth Avenue, the site of a 60-story residential supertall in NoMad, Manhattan. Designed by Meganom with SLCE Architects as the executive architect and developed by Boris Kuzinez of Five Points Development under the Five Points 262 Project LLC, the 1,043-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 41 residential units spread across 139,168 square feet, as well as 10,850 square feet of retail space on the first two floors. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 29th Street.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 171 West 239th Street in Kingsbridge, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story affordable housing building at 171 West 239th Street in Kingsbridge, The Bronx. Located between John M. Collins Place and Putnam Avenue West, the lot is blocks from the 238th Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Tishman Speyer is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2333 Beaumont Avenue, a four-story residential building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Basic Groups Corp. and developed by Klosed Properties, the structure yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $59,143 to $138,840.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex
The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
New York YIMBY
Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Wonder Lofts at 720 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey
Occupancy has begun at Wonder Lofts, a new condominium property at 720 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey. Designed by MVMK Architects and Workshop/APD and developed by Prism Capital Partners and Angelo Gordon, and Parkwood Development, the building yields 83 loft-style homes and more than 14,000 square feet of amenities.
New York YIMBY
CPA Architecture
Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey. Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Renderings Reveal...
6sqft
463 affordable units available at luxury LIC rental with sweeping city views and a waterfront park
At a time when finding an affordable apartment in New York City feels impossible, here’s an opportunity to live in a luxury Long Island City building for less. A housing lottery has launched at Gotham Point, a two-tower mixed-use development in Hunter’s Point South with 1,132 apartments, a majority of which are priced below the market rate. After welcoming its first residents to the South tower this spring, the taller North tower is now accepting applications for 463 rent-stabilized rentals at 1-15 57th Avenue, Long Island City, NY. The 58-story building is open to New Yorkers earning between 30 percent and 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), or between $16,183 and $273,075 annually.*
New York YIMBY
Ritz-Carlton Hotel Opens to Guests at 25 West 28th Street, in NoMad, Manhattan
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences at 25 West 28th Street recently celebrated its grand opening in NoMad. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and developed by Marriott, Ritz Carlton Hotels, and Flag Luxury Group, the 50-story, 500-foot-tall reinforced concrete skyscraper yields 250 guest rooms and 19 suites spread across 150,000 square feet, as well as 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences on the upper levels that owners and their guests can stay in for up to 120 nights per year. Lendlease served the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which is alternatively addressed as 1185 Broadway Street and is located at the corner of Broadway and West 28th Street. The Erin Boisson Aries team at Douglas Elliman is handling the sales of the penthouses. Other design teams for the Ritz-Carlton include SUSURUSS, Rockwell Group, and Barcelona-based studio Lázaro Rosa-Viola.
Thrillist
Underrated NYC Waterfront Parks to Visit in All 5 Boroughs
For a so-called “concrete jungle,” New York City offers a shocking amount of green space. And while Central Park and Prospect Park are some of the more popular options for an outdoor day, nothing beats a park along the water, where cool breezes and skyline views complete the experience.
boweryboogie.com
Shed the Sheds: New Lawsuit to Shut Down the Open Restaurants Program for Good
A contingent of New Yorkers last week filed an Article 78 lawsuit to end renewals of the emergency executive orders that authorize the temporary Open Restaurants program, and to end its operation altogether. On the heels of news last spring that the State Supreme Court nullified any path to permanence...
caribbeanlife.com
‘FYA’ IN THE PARK
Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypso Monarch Fya Empress on Saturday electrified picnic-goers at the Second Annual Vincy Day Picnic in Brooklyn. Fya Empress, whose real name is Lornette Yoland Nedd, brought the crowd alive at Canarsie Park, on Seaview Avenue and East 85th Street, in Brooklyn, ripping them with her signature “True Vincy.”
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Eater
A Beloved Brooklyn Bodega Cat Has Been Abducted
A Brooklyn bodega cat with a local social media following has allegedly been abducted. Abdulmajeed Albahri, an owner of Green Olives Deli & Grocery in Park Slope, tells Eater that on Friday, July 29 he noticed that his beloved Boka, a gray cat he adopted from a friend back in January, had gone missing from his storefront located at 309 Seventh Avenue, at Eighth Street. During the weekend, he had hoped the cat would return, since Boka sometimes wanders off, but by Monday, he says that he checked the security cameras and found footage of a person seemingly waiting outside the bodega for Boka this past Friday around 4:34 p.m., and then stealing the cat. Albahri tells Eater he filed a police report on Monday as well.
nypressnews.com
More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.
For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
fox5ny.com
Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina
NEW YORK - A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel...
Boom crashes into Brooklyn building; 9 evacuated, but none injured
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boom truck collapsed and struck a building Wednesday morning in Sunset Park, officials said, forcing the evacuation of nine people from the structure — but avoiding a potential “disaster.” The city Department of Buildings and FDNY responded to reports of the collapsed boom around 9:15 a.m. near 36th Street […]
