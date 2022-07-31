Permits Filed for 866 51st Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences at 25 West 28th Street recently celebrated its grand opening in NoMad. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and developed by Marriott, Ritz Carlton Hotels, and Flag Luxury Group, the 50-story, 500-foot-tall reinforced concrete skyscraper yields 250 guest rooms and 19 suites spread across 150,000 square feet, as well as 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences on the upper levels that owners and their guests can stay in for up to 120 nights per year. Lendlease served the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which is alternatively addressed as 1185 Broadway Street and is located at the corner of Broadway and West 28th Street. The Erin Boisson Aries team at Douglas Elliman is handling the sales of the penthouses. Other design teams for the Ritz-Carlton include SUSURUSS, Rockwell Group, and Barcelona-based studio Lázaro Rosa-Viola.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO