ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Permits Filed for 866 51st Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

New York YIMBY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 43-46 51st Street in Sunnyside, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-46 51st Street, a nine-story mixed-use building in Sunnyside, Queens. Designed by Raymond Chan Architect, the structure yields 75 residences, 31 parking spaces, and 8,624 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $43,612 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx. Located between Guerlain Street and Archer Street, the lot is near the Parkchester subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey

Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Available units range from studios up to two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with space...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New York YIMBY

Foundation Work Underway for 262 Fifth Avenue Supertall in NoMad, Manhattan

Foundation work is continuing at 262 Fifth Avenue, the site of a 60-story residential supertall in NoMad, Manhattan. Designed by Meganom with SLCE Architects as the executive architect and developed by Boris Kuzinez of Five Points Development under the Five Points 262 Project LLC, the 1,043-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 41 residential units spread across 139,168 square feet, as well as 10,850 square feet of retail space on the first two floors. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 29th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York YIMBY

Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2333 Beaumont Avenue, a four-story residential building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Basic Groups Corp. and developed by Klosed Properties, the structure yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $59,143 to $138,840.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

CPA Architecture

Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey. Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Renderings Reveal...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex

The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Park#Parking Spaces#Subway#Business Industry#Linus Business#Llc#A Plus Design Inc#Yimby
New York YIMBY

Aloft Hotel’s Façade Nears Completion at 50 Trinity Place in Financial District, Manhattan

Exterior work is nearing completion on 50 Trinity Place, a 28-story Aloft Hotel in the Financial District. Designed by Peter Poon Architects and developed by FIT Investment Corporation, the 77,310-square-foot tower will yield 173 guest rooms. Cauldwell Wingate is serving as the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of Trinity Place and Rector Street, diagonally across from Trinity Church.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31

NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New York YIMBY

Ritz-Carlton Hotel Opens to Guests at 25 West 28th Street, in NoMad, Manhattan

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences at 25 West 28th Street recently celebrated its grand opening in NoMad. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and developed by Marriott, Ritz Carlton Hotels, and Flag Luxury Group, the 50-story, 500-foot-tall reinforced concrete skyscraper yields 250 guest rooms and 19 suites spread across 150,000 square feet, as well as 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences on the upper levels that owners and their guests can stay in for up to 120 nights per year. Lendlease served the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which is alternatively addressed as 1185 Broadway Street and is located at the corner of Broadway and West 28th Street. The Erin Boisson Aries team at Douglas Elliman is handling the sales of the penthouses. Other design teams for the Ritz-Carlton include SUSURUSS, Rockwell Group, and Barcelona-based studio Lázaro Rosa-Viola.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy