Permits Filed for 866 51st Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

newyorkyimby.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 43-46 51st Street in Sunnyside, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-46 51st Street, a nine-story mixed-use building in Sunnyside, Queens. Designed by Raymond Chan Architect, the structure yields 75 residences, 31 parking spaces, and 8,624 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $43,612 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx. Located between Guerlain Street and Archer Street, the lot is near the Parkchester subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey
Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Available units range from studios up to two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with space...
New York YIMBY
Foundation Work Underway for 262 Fifth Avenue Supertall in NoMad, Manhattan
Foundation work is continuing at 262 Fifth Avenue, the site of a 60-story residential supertall in NoMad, Manhattan. Designed by Meganom with SLCE Architects as the executive architect and developed by Boris Kuzinez of Five Points Development under the Five Points 262 Project LLC, the 1,043-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 41 residential units spread across 139,168 square feet, as well as 10,850 square feet of retail space on the first two floors. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 29th Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2333 Beaumont Avenue, a four-story residential building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Basic Groups Corp. and developed by Klosed Properties, the structure yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $59,143 to $138,840.
New York YIMBY
CPA Architecture
Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey. Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Renderings Reveal...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex
The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York YIMBY
Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Wonder Lofts at 720 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey
Occupancy has begun at Wonder Lofts, a new condominium property at 720 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey. Designed by MVMK Architects and Workshop/APD and developed by Prism Capital Partners and Angelo Gordon, and Parkwood Development, the building yields 83 loft-style homes and more than 14,000 square feet of amenities.
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge: Building Applications Filed with DOB for Affordable Housing at 171 W 239th St.
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for an eight-story affordable housing building at 171 West 239th Street in the Kingsbridge section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between John M. Collins Place and Putnam Avenue West, the lot is blocks from the 238th Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train.
New York YIMBY
Aloft Hotel’s Façade Nears Completion at 50 Trinity Place in Financial District, Manhattan
Exterior work is nearing completion on 50 Trinity Place, a 28-story Aloft Hotel in the Financial District. Designed by Peter Poon Architects and developed by FIT Investment Corporation, the 77,310-square-foot tower will yield 173 guest rooms. Cauldwell Wingate is serving as the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of Trinity Place and Rector Street, diagonally across from Trinity Church.
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York YIMBY
Ritz-Carlton Hotel Opens to Guests at 25 West 28th Street, in NoMad, Manhattan
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences at 25 West 28th Street recently celebrated its grand opening in NoMad. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and developed by Marriott, Ritz Carlton Hotels, and Flag Luxury Group, the 50-story, 500-foot-tall reinforced concrete skyscraper yields 250 guest rooms and 19 suites spread across 150,000 square feet, as well as 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences on the upper levels that owners and their guests can stay in for up to 120 nights per year. Lendlease served the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which is alternatively addressed as 1185 Broadway Street and is located at the corner of Broadway and West 28th Street. The Erin Boisson Aries team at Douglas Elliman is handling the sales of the penthouses. Other design teams for the Ritz-Carlton include SUSURUSS, Rockwell Group, and Barcelona-based studio Lázaro Rosa-Viola.
Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
norwoodnews.org
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1,000,002 & Taket-5 Top-Winning Ticket Sold in The Bronx
The New York Lottery announced on Saturday, July 30, that one second-prize ticket for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing was sold in The Bronx, and the ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,002. The ticket was purchased at New Way Deli & Lottery Corp, located at 77 East Kingsbridge Road.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Women beaten as Queens cinema spat descends into chaos; 4 sought
The two victims, ages 33 and 29, were seeing an evening show at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas on Ulmer Street when the group got into an argument with them mid-movie.
2 men shot, 1 critically in head in Brooklyn; person of interest in custody: NYPD
A person of interest is in custody after a Brooklyn shooting left one man critically wounded in the head and another shot in the arm on Wednesday.
7 people shot in overnight shootings across New York City, with 1 dead and 1 critically injured
It was another violent night across New York City, with seven people shot over the course of just three hours Sunday into Monday.
bkreader.com
A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
Comments / 0