Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for July 31–August 6

Here are the 2022 Florida Main Street Award winners
FLORIDA – The winners of the Secretary of State’s 2022 Florida Main Street Awards include 13 Main Street communities from across the state, from Marianna to Okeechobee. The annual awards program recognizes the innovative projects, people, organizations, and businesses in Florida’s 57 Main Street communities. Last week,...
WJHG-TV
PCB Police Chief says emergency beach closure ordinance was a ‘great success’
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For nearly two months, Panama City Beach officials have upheld a summer emergency beach closure ordinance for a historically “problem” area of the sandy beach. “The last thing you want to do is come here on vacation and not be able to...
Bay Co. Commission, DOT seeking $200 million to replace DuPont Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners formalized their support for a $200 million grant to replace the DuPont Bridge on Tuesday. They approved a letter of support to accompany the Florida Department of Transportation’s request for $200 million in federal funding. A barge hit the bridge in January, shutting it down for the […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Jail has new project in the works
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail will soon be expanding. County commissioners accepted a grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to help fund construction of a new dormitory at Tuesday’s meeting. The dorm will house inmates in the Lifeline Program. It’s a program for...
niceville.com
Eglin Federal Credit Union branch coming to DeFuniak Springs
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – Eglin Federal Credit Union will soon install state-of-the-art drive-through ATM/Video Tellers in DeFuniak Springs, and plans are in place to build a full-service branch in the city, the credit union has announced. Eglin Federal Credit Union (EFCU) said it will start developing a property located...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Announces Capture of Wanted Homicide Fugitive on Wednesday, August 3, 2022
A fugitive wanted in connection with a VOP for Homicide-Manslaughter and introduction of contraband into a detention facility has been captured in Washington County, FL this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County was taken into custody. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Schools will have multiple AEDs after donation
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s important for schools to be prepared for anything that might happen during school hours or sporting events. “Knowing that it’s here and we have the trained faculty and staff to utilize and to implement the life saving device whenever it’s needed, that we have that capability, it will make everyone feel more at ease and more comfortable,” Grand Ridge School Principal Becky Hart said.
getthecoast.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
WJHG-TV
Come celebrate National Oyster Day on friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5th. Destination PC and Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant are teaming up for the special day. Being on the water, the seafood industry is a big economic boost for Bay County. “It’s really important because not only...
wdhn.com
Dothan issues temporary water shut-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a water shutoff advisory for the Circle City. The water will be shut off on Tuesday, August 2nd, between 11:30 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. on the outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Waffle House, the 2849 Ross Clark Circle location, and AT&T located at 2927 Ross Clark Circle.
wtvy.com
At least one fatality, two injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim has since been identified. GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fatality and at least two injuries from a head-on collision are being reported near Geneva. The collision occurred near S Riverview Street and E Westville Avenue on Highway 27 South. Multiple first responders have been...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
niceville.com
Meet Eglin’s new group and squadron commanders
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base has announced its new group and squadron commanders for July. Lt. Col. Edward Morris, 96th Medical Support Squadron. Col. Nicholas Reed, Air Force Operational Test Center. Col. Brett Linck, 96th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. Maj. Chad Hogue, 96th Civil...
WJHG-TV
JCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 08/02/22 at 6:05 p.m. According to JCSO officials, Autumn has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Autumn Skye Hoffman. Hoffman reportedly left her home near Cypress on August 1st at...
WJHG-TV
Oscar Patterson Academy reopens after nearly 4 years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy in Panama City is opening its doors back up again after being closed shut nearly four years following Hurricane Michael. The elementary school got much more than just a new name and logo. It’s been undergoing serious construction this past year, getting...
