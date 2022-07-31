Two arrested following search of home in Niceville

niceville.com
SSGSS4 IAMMacabeeFU
4d ago
Two down, a thousand more to go in Niceville and Valparaiso alone. Not to mention Freeport, Ft Walton Beach and Crestview.
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs man arrested following investigation
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – A DeFuniak Springs man has been arrested following an investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to the OCSO, it has charged Jerry Lee Hollingsworth Jr., 44, with using...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
atmorenews.com
No tag leads to local woman’s arrest
A July 22 traffic stop conducted on a vehicle without a license plate turned up an Atmore woman wanted by Florida authorities. Atmore Police Department reports show the traffic stop occurred around 11:10 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle without a license plate traveling along South Main Street. A...
WEAR
Pensacola woman wanted for questioning in death investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is wanted for questioning only in reference to a death investigation in Escambia County Wednesday. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with 49-year-old Tara Golden. The sheriff's office says deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a home on...
WEAR
Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer charged with soliciting minor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer is charged with trying to lure a minor for sex. 44-year-old Jerry Hollingsworth Jr, of DeFuniak Springs, is charged with using a compute to seduce, solicit or lure a child and using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.
WJHG-TV
Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man has been found guilty by a Holmes County jury for soliciting a minor via social media. Samuel Carl Lepone, 33, faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for two third-degree felonies. Lepone was found guilty on charges of unlawful sexual conduct and transmission of harmful material to a minor.
Pensacola Police: 16-year-old found safe
UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) : 16-year-old found safe. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is currently searching for Gregory Trace Adkins, also known as Lukas Douglas. PPD said Adkins, a 16-year-old on the autism spectrum, is missing from the area of Spanish Trail between Summit Blvd. and Langley. Police said he left home on […]
Florida Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Babysitter, Jumping In Creek To Avoid Deputies
A Florida man is behind bars after making his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening to kill the babysitter. According to investigators, on August 1st, Cody Jules Famularo, 34, showed up uninvited to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Cato Road in Bay County and forced
Jury finds woman guilty of setting up, shooting neighbor in Pensacola
After a two-day trial, an Escambia County jury found a woman guilty of attempted second degree murder with a firearm.
‘We will not hesitate’ Sheriff on SRO active school-shooter training
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — 50 School Resource Officers in Okaloosa County gathered at the Northwest Florida State College Wednesday for annual active shooter training. “The schools are a target you know,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “And if there’s anything that comes out of a tragic event, such as Uvalde, Columbine, Sandy Hook, and then of […]
Florida fugitive, convicted in 2013 murder, is arrested again
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter was arrested again this week, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said. Hazel Peacock, 44, of Mattox Springs, is now facing charges for violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, they added. According to news reports on June […]
Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on August 1st. According to Bay County Sheriff’s officials, two children and a babysitter were in the home off Cato Road when Cody Jules Famularo, 34, forced his way in.
atmorenews.com
Shoplifting incident leads to felony drug bust
What started out as a shoplifting investigation turned into a felony drug arrest when Atmore police discovered several hypodermic needles that contained varying amounts of methamphetamine. The incident began around 1:10 p.m. on July 28, when Atmore Police officers were dispatched to Walmart in response to a report of two...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
wtvy.com
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office already surpasses BUI arrests for all of 2021
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit has already made more Boating Under the Influence arrests in 2022 than it did in all of 2021. Deputies said Tuesday the Marine Unit has made 87 BUI arrests so far in 2022 -- surpassing the 83 arrests it made in all of 2021.
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
