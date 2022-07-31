ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two arrested following search of home in Niceville

By Niceville, No Comments
niceville.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
niceville.com

Comments / 3

SSGSS4 IAMMacabeeFU
4d ago

Two down, a thousand more to go in Niceville and Valparaiso alone. Not to mention Freeport, Ft Walton Beach and Crestview.

Reply(1)
6
Related
niceville.com

DeFuniak Springs man arrested following investigation

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – A DeFuniak Springs man has been arrested following an investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to the OCSO, it has charged Jerry Lee Hollingsworth Jr., 44, with using...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
atmorenews.com

No tag leads to local woman’s arrest

A July 22 traffic stop conducted on a vehicle without a license plate turned up an Atmore woman wanted by Florida authorities. Atmore Police Department reports show the traffic stop occurred around 11:10 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle without a license plate traveling along South Main Street. A...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola woman wanted for questioning in death investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is wanted for questioning only in reference to a death investigation in Escambia County Wednesday. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with 49-year-old Tara Golden. The sheriff's office says deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a home on...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Law Enforcement#Ocso
WJHG-TV

Walton County man found guilty of soliciting a minor

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man has been found guilty by a Holmes County jury for soliciting a minor via social media. Samuel Carl Lepone, 33, faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for two third-degree felonies. Lepone was found guilty on charges of unlawful sexual conduct and transmission of harmful material to a minor.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police: 16-year-old found safe

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) : 16-year-old found safe. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is currently searching for Gregory Trace Adkins, also known as Lukas Douglas. PPD said Adkins, a 16-year-old on the autism spectrum, is missing from the area of Spanish Trail between Summit Blvd. and Langley. Police said he left home on […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Florida fugitive, convicted in 2013 murder, is arrested again

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter was arrested again this week, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said. Hazel Peacock, 44, of Mattox Springs, is now facing charges for violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, they added. According to news reports on June […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on August 1st. According to Bay County Sheriff’s officials, two children and a babysitter were in the home off Cato Road when Cody Jules Famularo, 34, forced his way in.
BAY COUNTY, FL
atmorenews.com

Shoplifting incident leads to felony drug bust

What started out as a shoplifting investigation turned into a felony drug arrest when Atmore police discovered several hypodermic needles that contained varying amounts of methamphetamine. The incident began around 1:10 p.m. on July 28, when Atmore Police officers were dispatched to Walmart in response to a report of two...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy