Don’t become a doctor?

My first patient of residency was Mr. John. He endured life-threatening injuries that left him without speech or the ability to move his limbs. Every day had obstacles, and I met most of his family over time. Mr. John was a family man who looked after others first before himself. A self-made man. He was a man who was physically strong and dedicated to every project and goal he set his mind to. Each day before I left, I held his hand and told him there was love always around him. And to keep fighting.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO