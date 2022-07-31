ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Don’t become a doctor?

By Lauren Rissman, MD
KevinMD.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 1

Related
KevinMD.com

Doctors need to advocate more for their patients

My first patient of residency was Mr. John. He endured life-threatening injuries that left him without speech or the ability to move his limbs. Every day had obstacles, and I met most of his family over time. Mr. John was a family man who looked after others first before himself. A self-made man. He was a man who was physically strong and dedicated to every project and goal he set his mind to. Each day before I left, I held his hand and told him there was love always around him. And to keep fighting.
HEALTH
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brené Brown
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say That Near-Death Experiences Prove There Is an Afterlife

A very common near-death experience is seeing a tunnel with a mystical light at the endSciencefreak/pixabay. One of the big mysteries of life is what comes after death. Religions over many centuries have come up with different concepts of what humanity defines as an “afterlife” a continuation of our soul’s journey. Those of a Christian faith believe that based on their actions and choices they will either end up in heaven or hell. Other religions believe that they will be reincarnated as a different person or even animal.
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Natalie Maximets

How to Protect Yourself From a Narcissist

Narcissists are known for their charm and infectious enthusiasm, showing this side only to distant admirers. But living or working closely with a narcissist can be harmful to mental health and, at times, outright dangerous.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
WEIGHT LOSS
Crystal Jackson

14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior

Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Crystal Jackson

11 Signs of Low Self-Esteem in Men

Some men appear so confident and charming that it’s easy to overlook the warning signs of insecurity and low self-esteem. Too often, we attribute this unhealthy and self-sabotaging mindset to men who aren’t successful at life or dating, and yet some of the worst cases of low self-esteem I’ve seen have been in the kind of men who seem to have it all — good looks, charm, and an easy way of relating to others.
Insider

Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder

Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ScienceAlert

There Are Two Types of Narcissist, And The Difference Is Critical, Research Shows

In a time when flaunting your best self on social media has become a norm, narcissistic traits seem to be everywhere. In today's slang, off-putting behaviors like entitlement, superiority, and self-congratulating are known as 'flexing'. Such traits might be more common these days, but being narcissistic is still seen as a pathological personality trait, akin to being sadistic, manipulative, or even psychopathic.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Themes Found in the Dreams of Anxious People

Research shows that being chased is a dream topic that is more prevalent in anxiety patients. Anxiety patients can find themselves in a negative feedback loop where disturbing dreams worsen their anxiety, which then cause similar dreams. Anxiety patients are more likely to analyze and deconstruct their dreams. A new...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

What Is Cluster Feeding And Why Does It Suck?

Dads might have heard the phrase, but what is “cluster feeding” besides something that your breastfeeding partner hates? Well, newborn cluster feeding doesn’t really have any hard or fast definitions. In fact, depending on the context in which you hear the term — home versus maternity ward — it can indicate two wildly different infant breastfeeding behaviors. Either way, there are things dads can do to support moms suffering through newborn cluster feeding hell.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy