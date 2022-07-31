Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway.

CCSO said the incident began when deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at a home on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at 11 a.m. Saturday.

According to the investigators, the suspect, Mark Allen, 67, who had an active Temporary Protective Order and could not legally be at the property, shot at the lock on the front door. His wife and daughter were inside the home at the time but were not injured.

Police said Allen was unable to get inside the house and left.

Deputies put out a lookout for Allen. Shortly after, a CCSO deputy located him in a car parked at the Red Lobster on Riverstone Parkway in Canton.

Investigators said the deputy approached Allen’s car and that’s when Allen reached for a gun. The deputy then shot Allen.

The GBI said Allen was taken to the hospital by Cherokee Fire and is in critical condition.

This is the 72nd officer involved shooting that the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.

