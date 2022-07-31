ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
www.wfsb.com

WTNH

Report: Cost of private schools in CT highest in the nation

(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation. According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350. The data also shows that Connecticut has […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise

People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Action Brown County becomes a member of Illinois Main Street Network

Sassy Black Yarns in Manchester sits inside the Hilliard Mills site, which is known as America’s oldest woolen mill site. UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers to miss upcoming season with torn ACL. Updated: 1 hour ago. “Bueckers sustained the injury during a pick-up basketball game and underwent an MRI...
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Back-to-school health guidance unveiled for upcoming school year

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Public health officials unveiled their back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 academic year. For the last two years, the message to students and parents was if your kid has any type of symptoms, they should stay home. Now that guidance is changing. “Being in school is what’s...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Maritza Bond runs for Secretary of the State

Conn. (WFSB) - Two Democrats and two Republicans are looking to fill the Secretary of the State’s seat. Maritza Bond is currently the Director of Health for New Haven. Bond was the first Hispanic woman to become a health director in Connecticut. My career has been devoted to public...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs

TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

National Night Out festivities begin across CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Record-breaking temps possible today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Record-breaking temperatures are possible on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire state for both Thursday and Friday. Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity on both days. An air quality...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
WATERBURY, CT

