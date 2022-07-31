State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine

www.wfsb.com
Report: Cost of private schools in CT highest in the nation
(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation. According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350. The data also shows that Connecticut has […]
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
Action Brown County becomes a member of Illinois Main Street Network
Sassy Black Yarns in Manchester sits inside the Hilliard Mills site, which is known as America’s oldest woolen mill site. UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers to miss upcoming season with torn ACL. Updated: 1 hour ago. “Bueckers sustained the injury during a pick-up basketball game and underwent an MRI...
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
DEEP: Wadsworth Falls swimming area closes after test shows high bacteria levels
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The swimming area of Wadsworth Falls State Park is closed after a water test showed high levels of bacteria in the water. According to a representative from DEEP, the area will be shut down until another test for bacteria levels is done. DEEP’s representative stressed that...
Back-to-school health guidance unveiled for upcoming school year
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Public health officials unveiled their back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 academic year. For the last two years, the message to students and parents was if your kid has any type of symptoms, they should stay home. Now that guidance is changing. “Being in school is what’s...
Maritza Bond runs for Secretary of the State
Conn. (WFSB) - Two Democrats and two Republicans are looking to fill the Secretary of the State’s seat. Maritza Bond is currently the Director of Health for New Haven. Bond was the first Hispanic woman to become a health director in Connecticut. My career has been devoted to public...
People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Man tests positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, Department of Health says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday a man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. That man is in his 50s and from Washington County. “[He] developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering,” said the Department of Health in a release Monday.
Connecticut Gets Early Weather Alert for Thursday's Possible Record-Breaking Temperatures, 105 Heat Index
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - The possibility of record-breaking temperatures and a heat index of 105 degrees for Thursday prompted the issuance of an early weather alert. For both Thursday and Friday, the entire state of Connecticut was under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Additionally, Channel 3 issued an...
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
Hartford’s National Night Out builds community trust with law enforcement
Preparing for extreme heat, driver crashes into barn, honoring a fallen sergeant and a little help from Siri!. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 3, including an update on two Alex Jones trials. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said...
Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Record-breaking temps possible today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Record-breaking temperatures are possible on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire state for both Thursday and Friday. Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity on both days. An air quality...
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
