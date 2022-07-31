Tickets Go On Sale August 1 for Friends of Greenwich Point Comedy Night

greenwichfreepress.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Register Citizen
A ‘mini Hamptons’ with artistic roots: Why Christian Siriano chose Westport for his new store
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cinnamon and cardamom-spiked aroma of the "Instant Karma" candle from Snif hits your senses as soon as you walk into The Collective West, the new store of opened by Westport resident and celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano. On...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
NewsTimes
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
themonroesun.com
Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands
MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
ctbites.com
Pausa Caffè Italian Coffee Shop Opens, Bringing Napoli to Norwalk
“Everything we have here is straight from Italy — besides the Poland Springs” quips Stefano Cutugno, manager and part-owner of Norwalk’s new Pausa Caffè. On March 6th, Cutugno’s family opened the doors to Main street’s youngest coffee shop, applying the expertise gained from years of operating restaurants in Sicily and Naples to craft an authentic Italian dining experience.
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z Approves 200+ Seat Greek Restaurant in Downtown Greenwich
On Tuesday, after months of meetings, the Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to approve an application for a large Greek Restaurant, Kyma Greenwich, with over 200 seats, plus a bakery and retail space in the buildings formerly occupied by the New York Sports Club and Sofia’s Costume Shop.
The Castle, Monroe’s famous stone mansion, for sale again at $1.6M
One of Fairfield County’s most unusual luxury homes, the Monroe stone mansion known as The Castle, is back on the market after being sold less than two years ago. The property was last listed in April 2020 for $1.25 million and sold for $1.1 million in October 2020. It is now available at $1.59 million.
What to know about jellyfish in Long Island Sound
MADISON, Conn. — The beach is a popular place this time of year, but swimmers have been running into more and more jellyfish in recent days. This is the time of summer when jellyfish are very common in the sound, not just because the water is so warm. It’s their breeding season.
greenwichfreepress.com
Offbeat Players to Perform Seussical at GCDS Aug 4, 5 and 6
Tickets are still available for Offbeat Players 4 upcoming performances of Seussical this week: Thursday, Aug 4, Friday, Aug 5 and Saturday, Aug 6 at 7:00pm. There is also a Saturday matinee at 2:00pm. Visit www.offbeatplayers.org to purchase tickets!. Head to the Greenwich Country Day School Performing Arts Center at...
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Pitbull, A Day to Remember to perform this week
Conn. (WTNH) — The summer is heating up with summer tours! Rock and rap are taking the forefront in Connecticut this week when Latin hip-hop artist Pitbull and metalcore group A Day to Remember take the stage. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists performing across...
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
greenwichfreepress.com
Person Fatally Struck by Train Near Cos Cob Train Station
A person was struck and killed by a New York City bound passenger train near the Cos Cob station Wednesday afternoon around 3:30pm. Police and EMS crews responded. Metro-North warned customers to expect delays on the New Haven Line. The 5:31 train from Grand Central did not make stops at...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
Bethel Resident Attempts to Explain the Curious Boom Sounds Around Town
You've never heard of the "Bethel Boom?" That was the question my friend Aurora asked me on Monday. Aurora is a Bethel resident and she appeared on the Ethan and Lou Show as my guest on (7/25/22). I told her I'd not heard of the "Bethel Boom" and asked for more information.
Fairfield Native Justin Long Returns to Connecticut for Benefit Movie Marathon
I love it when nationally-known celebrities appear at charitable events in their hometowns. It's a thrill to see folks like Denis Leary, Bernie Williams, Christian Siriano, and Baba Booey up close at a local Police vs Fire hockey game. If you hurry, there's a chance for you to be in the same room as Justin Long this weekend here in Connecticut.
Bridgeport woman claims children were discriminated against by costumed characters at Legoland
Breana Ramsey says last month she was at Legoland in New York when she felt like her daughter and nephew were ignored by costumed characters.
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
ctexaminer.com
BLT, Stamford’s Largest Developer, Appears to be Violating its Agreement for 21 Pulaski St.
Twenty One Pulaski Street is a Battle Scene. On .14 of an acre just south of Interstate 95, it’s been individual vs. government, little guy vs. big developer. Now, even though the tiny parcel has been shrunk to make room for a wider road, and the house that was built there in 1916 is gone, 21 Pulaski St. is back in the fray.
A Look at What Remains of Redding’s Historic Gilbert + Bennett Wire Mill
This is the story of Benjamin Gilbert, born in 1788, who learned the trades of a tanner, currier, and shoemaker in his youth. Then, shortly after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in 1812, he went into business for himself. Gilbert soon gave up his tannery business to build horsehair...
