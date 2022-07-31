ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Zach Wilson on social media drama: 'Focusing on football is all I can do' (video)

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4DSZ_0gzUmrcl00

The first few days of New York Jets training camp is in the books. When things first got going, the focus was all on quarterback Zach Wilson.

That was expected, but we had an unexpected curveball.

Wilson was caught in the crossfire of some social media allegations just prior to the start of camp. It all unfolded while Wilson and some of his teammates were out in Idaho on a team-bonding trip.

Because of that, Wilson was mum on the situation until camp opened. According to the QB, there is only one thing on his mind now: Football. That’s it.

“It’s just about football and that’s really all I can do,” Wilson said. “It is what it is.”

For more from Wilson on the situation that unfolded, see the SNY clip below:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Media Buzz#Sny#Drama#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is why Carlos Dunlap chose to join the Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed new DE/OLB Carlos Dunlap to training camp practice for the first time on Thursday. Entering his 13th NFL season, the 33-year-old Dunlap was patient with his approach to the offseason this year. He’s done things “12 different ways” as he said and sought to take a new approach to free agency. He wanted to ensure that he was making the right choice in the twilight of his career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News names its top 10 Buffs heading into season

Let’s continue our 2022 Colorado Buffaloes football breakdown. Sure, opening day is still a way out, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited. Camp is underway, the roster is beginning to get sorted out and sooner or later, Buffs fans will come streaming to watch their team play. College Football News examined the Buffs in great detail, from their schedule to five keys for the season. They also examined the top 10 Buffs players heading into the 2022 season, and it looks much different with all of the changes. Jarek Broussard and Brenden Rice left town, as did Mekhi Blackmon, Christian Gonzalez,...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Clemson rank among the best defenses ahead of the 2022 season?

Clemson allowed the second-fewest points per game in the FBS last season, and that stout level of defense is likely to be replicated in 2022. As the college football season rapidly approaches, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford recently projected the top defenses, ranking Clemson in the top 10. Between losing a defensive coordinator and multiple starters to the NFL, the Tigers’ defense will have a new look in 2022 but still has the potential to be one of the stingiest units across the country. Here’s what Crawford had to say about Clemson’s defense. Equipped with the nastiest defensive front in the land, Clemson should not take a...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy