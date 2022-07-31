Jets' Zach Wilson on social media drama: 'Focusing on football is all I can do' (video)

The first few days of New York Jets training camp is in the books. When things first got going, the focus was all on quarterback Zach Wilson.

That was expected, but we had an unexpected curveball.

Wilson was caught in the crossfire of some social media allegations just prior to the start of camp. It all unfolded while Wilson and some of his teammates were out in Idaho on a team-bonding trip.

Because of that, Wilson was mum on the situation until camp opened. According to the QB, there is only one thing on his mind now: Football. That’s it.

“It’s just about football and that’s really all I can do,” Wilson said. “It is what it is.”

For more from Wilson on the situation that unfolded, see the SNY clip below: