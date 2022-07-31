Opinion: Sam Weaver: Delay of CU South could have deadly consequences

www.coloradodaily.com
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Editors note: This story was updated on Aug. 4 at 10:40 a.m. with additional information about who is seeking the vacated seat and the proposed rules for the Aug. 15 meeting. Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
Colorado Daily
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Katharine Speer Rosenthal: Help those at the southern border, end Title 42
Last December, when the Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes just 10 miles from my house, my first question was “are we in danger?” My second question was “how can we help?” I was not alone. Donations flooded in from across Colorado. Local businesses hosted fundraisers. Charities collected and distributed mountains of essential items to people who had fled their homes in minutes and could never return. Neighbors opened their homes. Seven months later, people are still putting their lives back together. I don’t know how long the recovery will take, but I do know that very few Coloradoans would turn away anyone at their door who had fled for their life and lost everything.
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: CU South underpass could be rebuilt; libraries shouldn’t be closed on Mondays; fund beacons of our community; repealing rights is appalling
Kevin Mathews: CU South: CDOT underpass could be redesigned. Thank you to Mr. Daniel Johnson for his thoughtful opinion article in the Daily Camera on July 17 and for his contribution to the CU South development planning. I agree with his point that getting started on significant flood prevention measures is urgent.
ngazette.com
Wheat Ridge Acts To Restrict Race-Based Covenants
Wheat Ridge City Council wants to see race-based covenants on private and public property – already illegal and unenforceable – restricted even further. Former council member Zachary Urban initially raised the question of these covenants and how the city council could address their removal. Incorporated in 1969, Wheat...
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
Colorado Daily
Amy Lentz: Colorado State University Extension Boulder County: Getting to the ‘root’ of trees
Trees are an important part of Colorado landscapes, especially in our urban centers. However, it’s hard to be a healthy tree in Colorado. Many of the trees we plant are not native to our prairie and mountain ecosystems and must adapt to their new homes with poor soils, low precipitation and just wacky conditions compared to other areas of the United States.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Jackson Hamilton: Even a young skeptic knows local elections matter
Volunteering with Boulder City Council member Junie Joseph has inspired me to think differently about the importance of local governance and the role of elections. Before this summer, I had thought that local government was a bureaucratic cog. The limited experience I had with my own local town government was one of inefficiently run programs and unnecessarily slow operations. I understood why local government was needed, but I didn’t see how it was useful in any way. It seemed to me that local government only existed because it had to. What I had missed, however, was that local government affected every aspect of my daily life.
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
Colorado Daily
Boulder High teacher Dan Zahner remembered as ‘creative, kind, generous’
Dan Zahner, who was studying to be a pilot, came up with an idea for a Boulder High class where students would build a two-seater sport airplane from a kit this fall. The longtime Boulder High technology teacher expected about a dozen students to sign up for the new class, but instead ended up with close to 60 who registered. Colleague and friend Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman used the class as an example of his strong connections with students and his enthusiasm for trying new, creative projects.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Gun rights activists sue to stop enforcement of Colorado’s 2013 large capacity magazine ban
Gun rights activists on Tuesday sued Gov. Jared Polis, asking a Denver district court to stop enforcement of a 2013 state law that bans the possession of large capacity magazines capable of accepting more than 15 rounds. The National Foundation for Gun Rights, the legal arm of Rocky Mountain Gun...
coloradopolitics.com
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Where the Cherry Creek Trail diverts - and why
DENVER — Cyclists and pedestrians who travel along Denver’s Cherry Creek trail are met with an odd permanent detour near Denver Country Club. While the bike path travels all along Cherry Creek from the confluence of the Platte River near downtown, the trail diverges from the creek near Downing Street.
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Care for your property, care for the planet; love takes hard work; fee for solar energy is greedy
Michelle Jung: Environment: Take time to care for your property. I moved to Boulder in 1985. The general population truly cared for the environment. I feel ashamed at Boulder today. Most of the population considers themselves an environmentalist. But looking around, most homes seem seriously neglected. Plenty of money spent...
These metro-area cities have the highest rent
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
