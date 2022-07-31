ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Opinion: Sam Weaver: Delay of CU South could have deadly consequences

By Sam Weaver
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boulderreportinglab.org

Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council

Editors note: This story was updated on Aug. 4 at 10:40 a.m. with additional information about who is seeking the vacated seat and the proposed rules for the Aug. 15 meeting. Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles

Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested him by just 128 votes. Some of Scott’s supporters expressed concern at the tight margin. Was it legitimate, or could there have been some funny business? ...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Guest opinion: Katharine Speer Rosenthal: Help those at the southern border, end Title 42

Last December, when the Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes just 10 miles from my house, my first question was “are we in danger?” My second question was “how can we help?” I was not alone. Donations flooded in from across Colorado. Local businesses hosted fundraisers. Charities collected and distributed mountains of essential items to people who had fled their homes in minutes and could never return. Neighbors opened their homes. Seven months later, people are still putting their lives back together. I don’t know how long the recovery will take, but I do know that very few Coloradoans would turn away anyone at their door who had fled for their life and lost everything.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: CU South underpass could be rebuilt; libraries shouldn’t be closed on Mondays; fund beacons of our community; repealing rights is appalling

Kevin Mathews: CU South: CDOT underpass could be redesigned. Thank you to Mr. Daniel Johnson for his thoughtful opinion article in the Daily Camera on July 17 and for his contribution to the CU South development planning. I agree with his point that getting started on significant flood prevention measures is urgent.
BOULDER, CO
ngazette.com

Wheat Ridge Acts To Restrict Race-Based Covenants

Wheat Ridge City Council wants to see race-based covenants on private and public property – already illegal and unenforceable – restricted even further. Former council member Zachary Urban initially raised the question of these covenants and how the city council could address their removal. Incorporated in 1969, Wheat...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Weaver
5280.com

Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him

On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Amy Lentz: Colorado State University Extension Boulder County: Getting to the ‘root’ of trees

Trees are an important part of Colorado landscapes, especially in our urban centers. However, it’s hard to be a healthy tree in Colorado. Many of the trees we plant are not native to our prairie and mountain ecosystems and must adapt to their new homes with poor soils, low precipitation and just wacky conditions compared to other areas of the United States.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Guest opinion: Jackson Hamilton: Even a young skeptic knows local elections matter

Volunteering with Boulder City Council member Junie Joseph has inspired me to think differently about the importance of local governance and the role of elections. Before this summer, I had thought that local government was a bureaucratic cog. The limited experience I had with my own local town government was one of inefficiently run programs and unnecessarily slow operations. I understood why local government was needed, but I didn’t see how it was useful in any way. It seemed to me that local government only existed because it had to. What I had missed, however, was that local government affected every aspect of my daily life.
BOULDER CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Flood Protection#Flatirons Company
Colorado Daily

Boulder High teacher Dan Zahner remembered as ‘creative, kind, generous’

Dan Zahner, who was studying to be a pilot, came up with an idea for a Boulder High class where students would build a two-seater sport airplane from a kit this fall. The longtime Boulder High technology teacher expected about a dozen students to sign up for the new class, but instead ended up with close to 60 who registered. Colleague and friend Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman used the class as an example of his strong connections with students and his enthusiasm for trying new, creative projects.
BOULDER, CO
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs

DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Where the Cherry Creek Trail diverts - and why

DENVER — Cyclists and pedestrians who travel along Denver’s Cherry Creek trail are met with an odd permanent detour near Denver Country Club. While the bike path travels all along Cherry Creek from the confluence of the Platte River near downtown, the trail diverges from the creek near Downing Street.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy