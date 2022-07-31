As the West heats up, Oregon's new outdoor worker protection rules are being tested

www.kdll.org
Tuesday elections will impact abortion rights in Kansas, Arizona and Michigan
Ever since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, it is now up to states to decide whether people can access abortion. We're going to look now at three states where voters tomorrow will help shape the future of reproductive rights - Arizona, Kansas and Michigan, where there was some news today. Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio is in Ann Arbor.
Kenai Conversation: Wildfire recap
Fire season in Alaska is winding down. This season saw over 3 million acres burn statewide from over 500 different fires. And it was one of the driest years on record. We spoke with Howie Kent and Drew Anderson from the Soldotna office of the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection about that season. We were also joined by Cooper Landing Emergency Services Fire Chief Riley Shurtleff, whose department responds to wildland fires on a wide stretch of the central Kenai Peninsula.
Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum
In Minnesota, the Chippewa tribe is weighing whether to change what is known as a blood quantum rule. It requires enrolled members to have at least 25% tribal blood. Tribal nations are grappling more often with that question as they consider what exactly it means to be Native American. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports.
Sockeye bag limit increased for late Russian River run
With high numbers of sockeye salmon returning to the Russian River, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is increasing the bag limit there from three fish to six for the remainder of the late run. The limits increased at 12:01 a.m. this morning and extend through the end of...
Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day
Which political party controls Congress in November hangs in the balance, which is why state primaries are being so closely watched to see which way voters are leaning. Today, five states are holding primaries, and in the swing state of Arizona, voters will cast ballots in several key races. KHALID:...
FEMA coordinator describes catastrophic flooding in Kentucky
Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky. The death toll of 37 is expected to rise after some of the worst floods in the region's history. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke at a news conference this morning. (SOUNDBITE OF NEWS CONFERENCE) ANDY BESHEAR: It is absolutely devastating...
Sterling Three Bears to open this week following delays
The new Sterling location of the Alaska grocery chain Three Bears is slated to open later this week. Construction delays pushed the original opening back more than a year. But the Wasilla-based company says it hopes everything will be good to go Friday at the new location — which will include a grocery store, gas station, liquor store, convenience store and Ace Hardware store.
Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights
The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
Early voting starts today
Early voting kicks off statewide today for several Aug. 16 elections. Starting Aug. 1, voters can cast their ballots for the special general election to fill Alaska's vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Voters will rank their top candidates from a list of three — Republican Nick Begich III, Republican Sarah Palin and Democrat Mary Peltola, all of whom are running to finish the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress.
