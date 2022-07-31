A Kansas sheriff is investigating claims of election fraud but evidence is scarce

www.kdll.org
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Experts believe Amendment 2 results will impact November elections
Political experts and activists believe election results in Kansas will set the tone for a the rest of the country, or at least influence states as they make the own stances on abortion.
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
‘Value Them Both’ amendment bringing old, new voters to Kansas polls
The Wyandotte County election commissioner compared primary voter turnout on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to that of a general election.
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about abortion rights since the […]
Voter turnout spikes in Tuesday's primary as Kansans decide future of abortion
Kansas voters arrived to the polls in full force for Tuesday's primary election to decide the future of abortion in the state.
Historic vote count seen in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell agreed the voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was historic. “Certainly the largest turnout since I’ve been here for an even year, governor primary, very big turnout,” Howell told KSNT 27 News Wednesday morning. Howell predicted after the final count Shawnee County will see 55%. In […]
kdll.org
Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights
The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
abovethelaw.com
Kris Kobach Might Be The Next Attorney General Of Kansas So Let's All Remember That He's So Bad At Law A Judge Ordered Him To Take Remedial Classes
While the media focuses on Kansas voters soundly defeating an effort to restrict abortion, yesterday’s primary also elevated Kris Kobach as the GOP nominee for attorney general, meaning he’s got a very good shot to be the state’s next attorney general. He’s also such a bad lawyer...
Kansas voters report receiving confusing text messages Monday afternoon
The Kansas Ethics Commission says it is aware of unsolicited text messages received by Kansas voters Monday that some have described as confusing.
KWCH.com
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
WIBW
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
12 KS lawmakers plan to close text messaging 'loophole' for ballot initiatives
Twelve Kansas lawmakers say they will work to close a loophole in state law that does not require campaign text messages for ballot initiatives to disclose who sent them.
Kobach in close race in comeback bid in Kansas AG primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is in a close race in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general against a state senator as he attempts a political comeback. Kobach was battling state Sen. Kellie Warren for the nomination in Tuesday’s election. Both promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies of Democratic President […]
kcur.org
Manny Abarca poised to be Jackson County's first Hispanic legislator in almost a decade
Manny Abarca handily won the Democratic primary for Jackson County’s 1st District, which covers Kansas City’s commercial core and some of its most diverse neighborhoods. If Abarca wins the general in November, he will be the first Hispanic member elected to the county legislature in almost a decade.
hppr.org
The Kansas Supreme Court rules that police can be liable when their actions injure a bystander
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision Friday that shielded a Wichita police officer from criminal charges when he shot at a dog and a young girl was injured. Former Wichita police officer Dexter Betts was responding to a domestic disturbance call when a...
Kansas constitutional amendment fails
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
MSNBC
Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night
