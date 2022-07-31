ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

A Kansas sheriff is investigating claims of election fraud but evidence is scarce

By Steve Vockrodt
kdll.org
 4 days ago
www.kdll.org

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about abortion rights since the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Historic vote count seen in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell agreed the voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was historic. “Certainly the largest turnout since I’ve been here for an even year, governor primary, very big turnout,” Howell told KSNT 27 News Wednesday morning. Howell predicted after the final count Shawnee County will see 55%. In […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kdll.org

Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights

The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KWCH.com

Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Governors race garners national attention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election Local#The Midwest Newsroom#Republican
KSNT News

Kobach in close race in comeback bid in Kansas AG primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is in a close race in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general against a state senator as he attempts a political comeback. Kobach was battling state Sen. Kellie Warren for the nomination in Tuesday’s election. Both promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies of Democratic President […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Kansas constitutional amendment fails

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy