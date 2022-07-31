WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: July 31-Aug. 6

A text message sent to us this past Friday raised our eyebrow: “Heard you are leaving the paper. Is that true?” Absolutely not! We stepped away for a few days to attend the trial of the person who in March 2020 shot and killed Hot Springs OFC Brent Scrimshire. Brent was our immediate family. His killer was found guilty by a jury and given two life sentences: one for Brent’s murder, and another life term for shooting at Brent’s backup partner, Anthony Larkin. Brent’s untimely death has left its mark on the entire HSPD agency, and to say his family misses him would be a negligent understatement. To know that his killer — an arrogant young man who claimed he returned fire in self-defense — was found guilty and will never be freed was a temporary sigh of relief for the family.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO