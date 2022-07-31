WEEK IN CLARK COUNTY HISTORY: July 31-Aug. 6

arkadelphian.com
9 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in August
There are nine Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in August 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Daniel A. Churchwell. Daniel Churchwell, 27, is serving a three-year sentence at the Ouachita River...
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Aug. 3
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
REAL ESTATE: Caddo Street apartment sells for $760K
Clark County real estate transactions recorded July 15 through Aug. 1 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
Airport terminal among July building permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $968,000 for the month of July 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in July...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County man held in North Dakota
A Magnolia man has been arrested in Crosby, ND, on a Columbia County bench warrant. Lawrence Randall McWilliams is held by the Divide County, ND, Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for McWilliams, 36, in February after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was taken into custody on Saturday.
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
ktoy1047.com
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
KATV
HSPD investigating 3rd fatal pedestrian incident in Central Arkansas in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police were investigating a fatal Monday afternoon hit-and-run of a man. Authorities said they responded to an area near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at around 1:09 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian injured and were told by witnesses that...
New traffic signal on Pine gets green light
In a brief session Tuesday evening, the Arkadelphia Board of Directors approved another traffic light on West Pine Street. City Manager Gary Brinkley told the board that plans call for a traffic light to be added at Professional Park Drive once that street is extended out to meet Pine Street when the bypass is constructed. The agreement calls for the city to provide maintenance and electricity for the light as well as existing lights at 10th and Caddo streets and at 10th and Henderson streets. The latter two lights will be replaced or modified as part of the highway project.
BITS & PIECES: Wednesday, Aug. 3
A text message sent to us this past Friday raised our eyebrow: “Heard you are leaving the paper. Is that true?” Absolutely not! We stepped away for a few days to attend the trial of the person who in March 2020 shot and killed Hot Springs OFC Brent Scrimshire. Brent was our immediate family. His killer was found guilty by a jury and given two life sentences: one for Brent’s murder, and another life term for shooting at Brent’s backup partner, Anthony Larkin. Brent’s untimely death has left its mark on the entire HSPD agency, and to say his family misses him would be a negligent understatement. To know that his killer — an arrogant young man who claimed he returned fire in self-defense — was found guilty and will never be freed was a temporary sigh of relief for the family.
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
Pentecostal Church giving backpacks to local students
Arkadelphia and surrounding areas: if your children of any age need backpacks and school supplies, don’t miss this event on Sunday, Aug. 14. It will be a service focused on the children to prepare them for the school year ahead. The Pentecostal Church, 2711 Country Club Rd., Arkadelphia, is...
Obituary: Garl Neel
Royal Garl Neel, age 96, of Hot Springs, formerly of Arkadelphia, died at Encore Nursing Home on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Malvern. Garl was born October 1, 1925, in Arkadelphia to Elbert (Little Buddy) and Mattie Mae Brown Neel. After graduating from Arkadelphia High School in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October of 1943. Garl served on the USS Hansford in the invasion of Iwo Jima. He received numerous medals and ribbons. After his enlistment in the Navy, he served for over 25 years in the Army Reserve retiring as Command Seargeant Major.
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn
A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
Obituary: Carolyn Sue Bivens
Carolyn Sue Matlock Bivens was born on October 21, 1943, in Sparkman, to the union of Bennie D. and Earnestine Cook Matlock. She accepted Christ at an early age and as a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She worked for several years at Riverwood Nursing Home and as a foster...
hopeprescott.com
Fundraiser For Glanis Crane a Big Success
Hundreds of people enjoyed bbq chicken and an auction Friday to benefit Glanis Crane, wife of Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane who is suffering from health issues. The event was held in the parking lot and sally port at the Hempstead County Detention Center. In addition to those eating at the event, hundreds of plates were delivered by volunteers. The Crane family posted a video on social media Saturday thanking all those that took part.
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Veolia fire prompts AFD response
GUM SPRINGS — An early morning explosion Monday prompted the response of firefighters to the Clark County Industrial Park. According to Arkadelphia Fire Chief Jason Hunt, firefighters responded to Veolia’s Gum Springs facility at about 2:27 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, for a report of an explosion or chemical reaction. Hunt said a worker there reported hearing a “loud pop” before seeing smoke and notifying authorities.
onlyinark.com
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
Obituary: Vickie Ann Nutt
Vickie Ann Nutt age 65, of Friendship, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Arkadelphia. She was born August 4, 1956, to Roy and Letha McMahan Jones. Vickie was a 1974 graduate of Ouachita High School. She loved traveling in her younger years, she loved animals, music, and her family. Most of all she adored her seven grandchildren. Vickie was a Christian and attended services until her health declined and she was unable.
