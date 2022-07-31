Keir Starmer: Labour must move away from being a party of protest

www.bbc.co.uk
Nadine Dorries’s ‘disturbing’ tweets on Sunak condemned by Tory MPs
Conservative MPs have condemned “divisive, disingenuous and disturbing” interventions against Rishi Sunak by the culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, including a tweet showing Sunak wielding a knife at Boris Johnson. Other Conservative ministers have condemned comments by Dorries, a supporter of Liz Truss, about Sunak’s dress sense, after she...
Senegal opposition leader asks supporters to defend their votes by any means
DAKAR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Senegalese opposition leader on Wednesday called on supporters to be ready to defend their votes by any means, accusing the ruling party of President Macky Sall of wanting to steal a legislative election the opposition claims to have won.
UK, Irish leaders at funeral for peacemaker David Trimble
LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and Ireland joined scores of mourners on Monday for the funeral of politician David Trimble, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to end decades of violence in Northern Ireland. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Premier Micheal Martin joined Trimble’s widow and four children for the service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, southwest of Belfast. Trimble died on July 25 at the age of 77. Irish President Michael D. Higgins, senior British officials and politicians from both sides of Northern Ireland’s Catholic-Protestant divide also attended the funeral, including Trimble’s one-time enemy, the former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. Trimble, who led the Ulster Unionist Party from 1995 to 2005, became a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement after he reversed his long-held opposition to negotiating with the Irish Republican Army-linked party Sinn Fein.
UK factory growth hits two year-low; oil drops; German retail sales in record fall – as it happened
British manufacturers suffer first drop in output in over two years in July, while retail sales in Germany slumped over 8% as inflation hit consumers
