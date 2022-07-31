Neptune, NJ, police warns kids to stop jumping off bridge

1057thehawk.com
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
NJ cops looking for woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for a white tractor-trailer that was seen Wednesday with a woman passenger screaming for help. A witness told South Brunswick police that they saw the woman inside the truck cab parked along Route 130 near Dayton Toyota. The witness said the woman appeared...
Somerset County, NJ authorities charge NY woman with terroristic threats
BRANCHBURG — A woman from New York has been charged for allegedly making terroristic threats against a former co-worker. Quanajah Pinnock, 27, was arrested without incident at approximately 6 a.m. on July 28, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities were alerted to the matter on June 21,...
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Lacey, NJ man’s cocaine operation comes to an end as he meets with buyer from Bayville, NJ
A multi-agency investigation led Ocean County law enforcement to a Lacey Township home where the man living there was arrested for his cocaine operation. It was last Thursday that a sting was set up outside of the residence in Lacey by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force, Lacey Police Detectives and Patrol Officers as well as Ocean County Sheriff's Office Officers and the OCSO K-9 Unit who had teamed up over the course of the investigation.
PSE&G tells NJ customers to be vigilant during ‘Summer of Scams’
Even as the utility may be getting calls for air conditioning issues this time of year, Public Service Electric & Gas said malicious actors are "turning up the heat" on their unwitting customers. PSE&G is making it a priority to educate its New Jersey users as a "Summer of Scams"...
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/4
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values of up to 102 are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of...
Ewing, NJ deli murder suspect forgot to wash evidence off sneakers, cops say
EWING — A pair of blood-stained sneakers led to the arrest of a Trenton teen who is now charged with murder in the death of the owner of a deli in June. Shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest and Holman avenues about 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
Neptune Township, NJ Will Welcome Newest Recreational Marijuana Dispensary This Friday
I had partaken in cannabis products before but since having a double spinal fusion surgery done in October of 2021, I have come to almost rely on marijuana for pain relief. I have also heard a lot of other people use cannabis to treat anxiety, seizures and other serious health issues.
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
Winfield Park, NJ man found guilty in 2021 Rahway throat-slashing
RAHWAY — A verbal confrontation that turned physical outside a city bar nearly a year ago has resulted in a guilty verdict recently being returned by a Union County grand jury. Michael Johnston, 45, of Winfield Park was convicted last week on charges of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated...
