TN veterinarian warns of horse disease, explains how to prevent it

Tennessee doctor weighs in on mokeypox being declared a public health emergency
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As President Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a Tennessee doctor weighs in on the impact this might have on the volunteer state. William Schaffner was one of the spokespersons for the Vanderbilt University Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic but said what’s happening with monkeypox is much different. He said that for monkeypox the spread comes from close and physical contact. Wearing a mask wouldn’t slow the spread down by much, according to Schaffner.
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
Crowned as Tennessee’s largest private home, the Villa Collina is officially gone. The suspension of the Grocery Sales Tax in Tennessee started Monday, and one mother says it is more than welcome. Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears. Updated: 13 hours ago. Quality Inn Creekside...
Tennessee National Guard airlift 151 Kentuckians to safety during deadly floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard reportedly rescued flood victims this past week following record rainfall that overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky. Authorities said five UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville, and...
Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
AG Slatery files suit against Walgreens for distribution, sale of opioids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is accusing Walgreens of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and other statutes by unlawfully selling and distributing opioid pills. According to a release from the Attorney General, the lawsuit was filed in Knox County Circuit Court and focuses on...
Election 2022: Tennessee and National
Biography: Gov. Lee is from Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Auburn University. He has been the governor of Tennessee since 2019. He is also the president of Lee Company, a construction and home services company. If re-elected, he wants to create good jobs, great schools and safe neighborhoods. Lee is married to Maria. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren.
More rain chances every day in the upcoming week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the hottest day in quite some time, a few storms will move south to north into the valley Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday. Some of these are going to cause flooding, near Knoxville. PLEASE do not drive through flooded roads. We are still...
TN landowners lease land to titanium company for profit
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Technology we use daily like phones, electric vehicles and even airplanes are made out of titanium. It’s a mineral usually imported from Russia and China. But one company called IperionX found out the largest source of titanium in North America is in Tennessee. It...
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A welfare check lead to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home on Log Home Lane Wednesday, according to a spokesman with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural...
East Tennessee Vietnam vets honored with monument at World’s Fair Park
Quinn Gabriel Rayder is accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County deputy who approached him at a shopping center. Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta.
Many more shots at evening rain before finally drying
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms are brewing again in the Smoky Mountains and in our western higher terrain. Those storms will descent into the Valley later Thursday afternoon and evening. Every single day – until next Thursday – has a pretty high coverage of rain. Some of these thunderstorms could...
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave another update Tuesday afternoon about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky:. The death toll remains at 37, but the governor said there were at least two recovered bodies that were still being processed. Gov. Beshear says...
