Why Diet Fails Us With Vitamin D Intake + How A Supplement Can Help

Is Oatmeal Good For Diabetes?
If you have diabetes, you may be wondering if oatmeal is a good food to include in your diet. Oatmeal can be a nutritious and delicious part of a healthy diet for people with this health condition. There are two main types of oatmeal: rolled oats and quick oats. Quick oats are smaller and cook more quickly, while rolled oats are larger and take longer to cook. Both types of oatmeal can be a good choice for people with diabetes when eaten in moderation (via Healthline).
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
Healthline
Can Eating Avocados Help Lower Cholesterol Levels? What Researchers Found
A new study looked at eating avocados and the potential to improve metabolic factors. Researchers found people who ate one avocado a day had slightly lower cholesterol levels than the control group. Other measures, including body weight, BMI and insulin levels, were not significantly different between the two groups. Nearly...
Are Blueberries Good For Diabetes?
When a person has diabetes, the pancreas has a hard time creating insulin. With Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't produce insulin, and managing this condition usually involves some kind of medication, as per the American Diabetes Association. On the other hand, with Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't manage insulin properly (via the American Diabetes Association). For that reason, some people may need treatments to help manage Type 2 diabetes.
MedicineNet.com
GERD Diet: Foods to Eat and Avoid for Acid Reflux
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or acid reflux is caused by the backflow of stomach contents and acid into the esophagus. The condition can cause heartburn and damage the lining of the esophagus. Along with medical treatment, diet can help reduce symptoms of GERD. The foods you consume can have a...
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12 and ulcerative colitis: Links
Ulcerative colitis (UC) causes inflammation and ulcers on the intestinal lining. A person with UC may be unable to absorb certain nutrients, including vitamin B12. UC is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and affects. people in the United States. This article discusses the potential link between UC and...
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin D To Start Working
If you are currently taking supplements to boost the amount of vitamin D in your body, you may wonder how long it might take before you see results.
MedicineNet.com
7 Health Benefits of Resveratrol Supplements
Resveratrol is a powerful antioxidant that belongs to a class of plant micronutrients called polyphenols—organic chemicals that plants produce to survive drought or an attack from diseases. Resveratrol can protect against various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease and has anti-inflammatory properties that make it a good...
Medical News Today
Which foods are the best for vitamin B1?
Vitamin B1 is another name for thiamine. Some foods, such as pork, salmon, and black beans, naturally contain this nutrient, while manufacturers enrich other foods with it. Vitamin B1 is an essential nutrient. This means the body cannot make it and humans must get it from their diet. Like all the other B vitamins and vitamin C, it is a water-soluble vitamin.
Medical News Today
What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver
Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
EverydayHealth.com
Can CBD Help You Lose Weight?
A few years ago, most people had never heard of CBD (aka cannabidiol), but today more than half of American adults say they’ve tried a product containing it, according to a 2022 survey of 2,000 Americans conducted for Forbes Health by OnePoll. The compound, one of many found in cannabis and hemp plants, has become a popular addition to gummies, drinks, sprays, and even pet products. What makes it so popular?
belmarrahealth.com
Strawberries in Your Diet Can Help Protect Your Brain from Alzheimer’s: Study
Of all the fruits in the world, strawberries may be one of the most beneficial for reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to being low in calories and high in nutrients, a new study has found that including strawberries in your diet may help protect your brain. Researchers say that the antioxidants found in strawberries can help reduce inflammation and damage to cells, both of which are associated with Alzheimer’s. So, if you’re looking for a way to safeguard your brain health, consider adding some strawberries to your next meal!
Why You Might Consider A Vegan Diet If You Have Rheumatoid Arthritis
If you've been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, you probably know how debilitating it can be at times. RA is the result of inflammation in your joints, and it generally happens when your immune system doesn't operate properly. The American Arthritis Association explains that along with pain, you may also experience stiffness and swelling in more than one joint.
MindBodyGreen
Why Vitamin E Is A+ For Summertime, According To Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When wintertime rolls around, many people reach for a vitamin D supplement to balance out the increased time spent indoors. While we highly suggest taking vitamin D year round (and avoiding the yo-yo effect), it's understandable why some people prioritize this vitamin during the colder months. It's not ideal, but it happens.
MindBodyGreen
How Long Magnesium Supplements Stay In The Body + When To Take Different Forms
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Magnesium is important for everything from energy production to blood sugar regulation, so it makes sense that it's one of the most popular dietary supplements in the U.S. Those who take a magnesium supplement might be wondering how long the mineral tends to stay in their system and how much of it gets flushed out quickly.
MedicineNet.com
Protein Intake: How Much Protein Should You Eat Per Day?
Proteins are the building blocks of your body, essential for building and maintaining muscles, bones, organs, and skin. But how much protein should you eat per day?. Daily protein requirements vary depending on your age, lifestyle, and underlying health conditions. Here are general guidelines to help you calculate your protein intake.
Medical News Today
What to know about cholesterolosis of the gallbladder
Several conditions can affect the gallbladder, one of which is cholesterolosis. This condition involves an accumulation of cholesterol in the gallbladder, forming polyps. Cholesterolosis does not usually cause symptoms. However, sometimes people can experience problems such as inflammation and pain. If symptoms are unmanageable, treatment for this condition typically involves surgery to remove the gallbladder.
Gluten-free diet for weight loss: Fact or fiction?
Over the past few years, there’s been a rise in the amount of celebrities and health bloggers promoting the use of a gluten-free diet for weight loss purposes. Claimants say it improves digestion and boosts energy levels, but does the science back these raving testimonials?. Gluten is a protein...
MedicineNet.com
A Ketogenic Diet to Lose Weight and Fight Metabolic Disease
The ketogenic diet, which involves restricting carbohydrate intake to less than 40-45 grams a day, may be beneficial for people with obesity and metabolic disease. Learn how the keto diet may help with weight loss and the prevention or management of metabolic disease. What is the keto diet?. A typical...
Probiotics vs digestive enzymes: What's the difference?
There are many supplements aimed at improving our digestive health and it may be difficult to pick the right one for you. Particularly when it comes to probiotics vs digestive enzymes, you may be wondering what the differences are between the two, and whether they can help to relieve you of symptoms.
