Blood and Platelet Donors Needed Now To Help Prevent Seasonal Blood Shortage

SLUCare Physician Group, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Becoming a pediatrician was always Mangalat’s career goal, but she had no idea just how impactful the work would be. In medical school, Mangalat cared for children suffering from intestinal failure. Their lives were difficult, with many hospital visits and few of the markers of a normal childhood. Watching kids face such daunting health challenges, Mangalat found it inspiring to see them carry on joyfully despite their condition. “The resiliency and happiness of these kids who were sick in the hospital, and then they’re running around with their backpacks carrying their life-saving IV nutrition supply—it was incredible,” Mangalat says. “Just to be a part of the medical team that helps these kids have as much of a normal life as possible is a real privilege for me.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO