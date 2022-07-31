Blood and Platelet Donors Needed Now To Help Prevent Seasonal Blood Shortage

www.edglentoday.com
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16thKristen WaltersMissouri State
Multi-Agency Resource Centers Open For Those Affected By Floods, Transportation Also Available
ST LOUIS, Mo. —The Red Cross is partnering with other local and state disaster assistance organizations to open multi-agency resource centers starting today for those impacted by recent flooding. These centers (MARCs) are “one-stop shops” for people needing assistance to recover from flooding. [ALSO: Mayor Tishaura O....
Church Service for Christine Stoner
The First Presbyterian Church in Alton held a service for Chris, a very recognizable member of the Alton Community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
Barbara Anne Cox
Barbara Anne Cox, 88, of Benld, IL, died at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was born December 28, 1933, in Granite City, IL to Joseph Olds & Lucille Gobble Olds. She married Glen R. "Buzzy" Cox on November 27, 1954, in Bunker...
2 Madison students remembered for kindness
Two Madison County high school athletes who died in a wreck west of Annandale in rural Madison County early Monday morning were remembered for their love of animals, their hard work and strong friendships. The wreck was discovered by one of their parents who went looking for them. The students,...
Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be available to local entities and emergency […]
First Assembly of God in East Alton
Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
Pritzker makes stops in the Metro East
Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker made a few stops in the Metro East on Wednesday to announce funding for wastewater system improvements in Cahokia Heights and to celebrate the expansion of a business in Caseyville. The governor later stopped at Rend Lake to announce funding for improvements at the resort. The...
Words of wisdom from some of St. Louis' leading St. Louis physicians
SLUCare Physician Group, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Becoming a pediatrician was always Mangalat’s career goal, but she had no idea just how impactful the work would be. In medical school, Mangalat cared for children suffering from intestinal failure. Their lives were difficult, with many hospital visits and few of the markers of a normal childhood. Watching kids face such daunting health challenges, Mangalat found it inspiring to see them carry on joyfully despite their condition. “The resiliency and happiness of these kids who were sick in the hospital, and then they’re running around with their backpacks carrying their life-saving IV nutrition supply—it was incredible,” Mangalat says. “Just to be a part of the medical team that helps these kids have as much of a normal life as possible is a real privilege for me.”
3rd Annual Kicks On 66 Car (and Motorcycle) Show
EDWARDSVILLE - This is the 3rd Annual Kicks On 66 Car (& motorcycle) Show. Unlike many other events, their mission is to embrace the wide spectrum of vehicle interests representing all eras and types of cars motorcycles, trucks, and race cars with Antiques, Classics, pre-war, post-war, sports cars, exotics, American muscle, and much more. Everyone has their favorites and frequently that encompasses more than just one narrow interest.
East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor
A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
Inside St. Louis' next billion-dollar project
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new billion-dollar project. The long-awaited expansion of the Veterans Affairs hospital in the city of St. Louis, John Cochran V.A. Medical Center, could start construction as soon as 2024, said Gary Drikow, the service chief of major projects for V.A. St. Louis. At a cost of more than $1 billion, the project would rank with the new $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus as one of the largest-ever federal infrastructure investments in the St. Louis region.
The Wonder Years Preschool Program Has Open House On August 5
COLLINSVILLE – The Wonder Years preschool program has a distinctive curriculum that combines the active and academic needs of young children. A Family Fun Night & Open House Registration is scheduled for August 5th, 2022 - 5:45 p.m. - Ribbon Cutting - 6-7:30 p.m. - Preschool Exploration & Play Time.
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
Circus Harmony Flies into Fall w/Classes for All Ages
ST. LOUIS - Circus Harmony, St. Louis’ only social Circus school, is flying in to fall and you can soar with them. Register now for their fall semester circus classes at City Museum. Classes start August 29 and registration closes August 21. They have classes for ages 3 through adult in a variety of circus arts including juggling, unicycling, hula hooping, trapeze, and more! While most people take our classes for fun and fitness, Circus Harmony is also an internationally respected, pre-professional, circus training school. If you want to run away and join the circus for an hour or a career, this is the place!! Information on their website at www.circusharmony.org.
Carole Marie Durbin
Carole Marie Durbin, 83, of Gillespie, IL, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, IL on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:28 pm. She was born January 9, 1939, in Litchfield, IL to Paul Allen Lynn & Helen Irene Dunham Lynn. She married Joseph Franklin Durbin on September 28, 1957, in Litchfield, IL.
More downtown Alton lane closures start today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
Strong storms cause damage, power outages in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain fell in St. Louis a little more than a week after historic rainfall hit the region, causing flooding. A storm with intense lightning moved through Wednesday night, and more storms fired up Thursday morning. Thursday Morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash...
Gov. Pritzker and Tyson Foods, Inc. Break Ground on Caseyville Expansion
CASEYVILLE — Governor JB Pritzker joined Tyson Foods, Inc., as well as state and local officials, to announce a new expansion of Tyson’s Caseyville facility, which will expand the production of Hillshire Farm® and Jimmy Dean® products. The company's commitment to expand its Caseyville facility is expected to bring a $180 million investment and create 250 new jobs - generating economic benefit for the region and state. The new facility is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.
Granite City steelworkers are still fighting their plant's buyout
A month after it was announced that a company was looking to buy the Granite City steel plant and lay off 900 employees, steelworkers are still fighting for their jobs.
The Good River Collective will offer a hub for Metro East food businesses this fall
The Good River Collective, a new commissary kitchen providing services to food trucks, market vendors, caterers and other food businesses operating on the east side of the Mississippi, will open in Wood River, Illinois, in the fall of 2022. The space will be operated by Matt and Amy Herren, who will open C and B Boiled Bagels in the same building, at 11 W. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
