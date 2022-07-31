Vans US Open of Surfing begins in Huntington Beach on Saturday

nypressnews.com
Citing L.A. as a model, Riverside bans homeless camps in Santa Ana River bottom
In an effort to address a burgeoning unhoused population and increasing fire risk, the Riverside City Council has approved a ban on camping or sleeping in areas where undeveloped vegetation runs up against homes, including the Santa Ana River bottom. The ordinance makes it illegal to “sit, lie, sleep, or...
Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100
Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
UCLA student Brianna Kupfer stabbed 26 times in deadly Hancock Park attack, autopsy shows
A UCLA student working in an upscale Hancock Park furniture store was stabbed 26 times and bled out in a brutal attack in January, her autopsy revealed. Brianna Kupfer, 24, was working alone on Jan. 13 inside the Croft House furniture store in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue when a man entered the store, attacked her and stabbed her to death, authorities said.
6 killed in fiery crash in Windsor Hills neighborhood
Six people were killed in a fiery crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue. Paramedics initially said between five and seven people were injured in the collision, but...
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
La Verne Little Leaguers head to World Series after undefeated season
The city of La Verne has rallied around its superstar Little League softball players after the team went undefeated en route to capturing a berth in the Little League Softball World Series. “Our whole team gets along really well and you don’t see that in a lot of teams,” said...
Off-duty Riverside motorcycle sergeant killed in crash near Perris identified as 25-year veteran
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — The Riverside Police Department is mourning the life of one of its own after an off-duty sergeant was killed in a crash. According to police, Sgt. Matt Lewis was killed in a collision involving a pickup truck Monday night at Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road near Perris.
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in Panorama City
One man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in Panorama City Wednesday, and police were still looking for the alleged gunman, who was last seen driving a BMW M2. Los Angeles Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue at...
Semi-truck gets stuck in overpass in Fountain Valley, shuts down northbound 405 Freeway
A semi-truck got stuck in an overpass Monday in Fountain Valley. It happened around 5:12 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway near Brookhurst Street. The big rig hit the overpass, wedging into it and damaging the bridge significantly. The semi-truck was carrying something on the back of it when it...
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police. It happened around 12:40 p.m. at 5200 Flower St. near Exposition Park. A spokesperson with the Los...
2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused
A man and a woman who were killed when a driver fleeing from Los Angeles police crashed into an apparent street encampment Tuesday were unhoused, according to authorities. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Wednesday identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43. Records...
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino house fire after trying to save pets, family says
SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) — An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in San Bernardino late Saturday night, and according to their children, they were trying to save their pets when they were killed. Family members identified the couple as 81-year-old Carol Carty and 82-year-old...
Rialto crash: 3 killed, 2 injured in violent collision involving 8 vehicles
RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) — At least three people were killed and two were injured in a violent, fiery crash involving eight vehicles at a Rialto intersection Monday evening. The crash happened in the area of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard in front of a gas station just before 7 p.m.
Driver found shot to death inside car in Tujunga; police investigating as homicide
TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A driver was found shot to death in Tujunga early Tuesday morning, and police say it’s being investigated as a homicide. The person – who has not been identified – was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head along Foothill Boulevard, according to police.
President Biden, VP Harris back Karen Bass in LA mayoral race, prompting response from Rick Caruso
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The run-off in the Los Angeles mayor’s race is between two Democrats, but it’s no surprise the biggest names in the Democratic party are supporting Rep. Karen Bass over developer Rick Caruso, who has been a registered democrat for less than a year.
Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker recaptured after he was released from jail by mistake
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in Hollywood last year was recaptured after he was mistakenly released from custody in April, authorities announced Wednesday. Note: The video above is from a previous report. James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested without incident...
LAUSD scaling back requirements for COVID testing, other protocols
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — When children return to their Los Angeles Unified School District classrooms in two weeks, they will find a new set of COVID-19 protocols that are scaled back from the 2021-22 school year. The district sent out a note to parents on Tuesday outlining new procedures...
