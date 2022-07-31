ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Nearly 3,000 Giant African Land Snails In New Port Richey So Far. Here’s What You Need To Know

By Keith Connors
995qyk.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
995qyk.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
City
New Port Richey, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
New Port Richey, FL
Lifestyle
995qyk.com

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa

Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
TAMPA, FL
stpeterising.com

Aerial St. Pete: New developments break ground outside of downtown St. Pete

The latest edition of Aerial St. Pete shows the preliminary progress on several developments which have recently begun site preparations and construction. Aerial St. Pete is a column by St. Pete Rising which features exclusive aerial photography of projects under construction in St. Petersburg, FL. To accomplish this, we have teamed up with Anthony Bove at AB3 Visuals.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Rocks#Water Sports#Volunteers#Kayaks
Axios Tampa Bay

City of Dunedin puts unscooped poop to the sword

The city of Dunedin is getting serious about unscooped poop.What's happening: The city deployed The New World Celts of Dunedin to bring their kilts, swords and axes to its new Academy Award-worthy PSA, "Scoop the Poop!"Why it matters: Every day, pets deposit roughly 125 tons of waste onto Tampa Bay area grounds, according to the city.If it's not picked up, that poo can wash into nearby bodies of water, harming the plant and animal life that inhabit them.Check it out, and scoop the poop!
cltampa.com

Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale

A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
995qyk.com

Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa

A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Favorite Tampa Family Hangout Is No More

A favorite Tampa family hangout is no more after permanently closing after 44 years. The Grand Prix Tampa, which was located on Nebraska just south of Bearss is closing. If you have driven on I-275 in Tampa in the last 44 years then you have seen the go-kart track and mini golf course on the east side of 275. If you are resident of the Tampa Bay area then you probably have spent time there in your lifetime.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL
995qyk.com

How A Date Turns Into A Chore

Amanda took full advantage of her first date with Grant. Unfortunately she also showed us how a date turns into a chore. Amanda reached out to us to find out why Grant has not replied to her invite to go on a Second Date. Amanda met Grant online and they decided to go grab dinner at The Lure in Downtown St. Pete. She told us that Grant was a complete gentlemen and even picked her up, paid for the date, and got her home safely. She went on to talk about how attracted she was to not just his looks but also his personality. You could hear the excitement in her voice as she gushed over Grant.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy