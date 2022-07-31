Nearly 3,000 Giant African Land Snails In New Port Richey So Far. Here’s What You Need To Know

995qyk.com
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
Longboat Observer
New boater rules set after completion of emergency dredge on Beer Can Island
The emergency dredging project of Longboat Key’s Canal 1A near Beer Can Island has been completed. Over the past three weeks, the crews have been working to reopen the passage between the lagoon to the west and Sarasota Bay to the east for wildlife access, tidal flushing and boats.
New VA New Port Richey Clinic will soon serve 49,000 Pasco County veterans
For the 49,000 veterans who now live in Pasco County, the new VA New Port Richey Clinic will open in the winter of this year and it will be four times the size of the old facility.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
Belleair Beach residents ready to fight umbrella ban at nearby Belleair Shore
On Monday, some Belleair Beach residents plan to ask their town council to protect tents and umbrellas on their side of the sand.
Aerial St. Pete: New developments break ground outside of downtown St. Pete
The latest edition of Aerial St. Pete shows the preliminary progress on several developments which have recently begun site preparations and construction. Aerial St. Pete is a column by St. Pete Rising which features exclusive aerial photography of projects under construction in St. Petersburg, FL. To accomplish this, we have teamed up with Anthony Bove at AB3 Visuals.
Alligator bites visitor at Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator bit someone Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
City of Dunedin puts unscooped poop to the sword
The city of Dunedin is getting serious about unscooped poop.What's happening: The city deployed The New World Celts of Dunedin to bring their kilts, swords and axes to its new Academy Award-worthy PSA, "Scoop the Poop!"Why it matters: Every day, pets deposit roughly 125 tons of waste onto Tampa Bay area grounds, according to the city.If it's not picked up, that poo can wash into nearby bodies of water, harming the plant and animal life that inhabit them.Check it out, and scoop the poop!
Drive-In Movie Theaters in Tampa Bay
Looking for something different, maybe even something a little old school? Here’s a great activity...
Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale
A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa
A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Repairs To Section Of Morris Bridge Road In Pasco County Complete
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Construction work is completed on a section of Morris Bridge Road in Zephyrhills, where a hole formed in late May. The roadway is open to traffic. Some minor work will continue, but traffic flow will not be affected, according to Pasco
Favorite Tampa Family Hangout Is No More
A favorite Tampa family hangout is no more after permanently closing after 44 years. The Grand Prix Tampa, which was located on Nebraska just south of Bearss is closing. If you have driven on I-275 in Tampa in the last 44 years then you have seen the go-kart track and mini golf course on the east side of 275. If you are resident of the Tampa Bay area then you probably have spent time there in your lifetime.
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
How A Date Turns Into A Chore
Amanda took full advantage of her first date with Grant. Unfortunately she also showed us how a date turns into a chore. Amanda reached out to us to find out why Grant has not replied to her invite to go on a Second Date. Amanda met Grant online and they decided to go grab dinner at The Lure in Downtown St. Pete. She told us that Grant was a complete gentlemen and even picked her up, paid for the date, and got her home safely. She went on to talk about how attracted she was to not just his looks but also his personality. You could hear the excitement in her voice as she gushed over Grant.
Hudson motorcyclist dies in Palm Harbor crash
A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
