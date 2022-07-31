Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories

995qyk.com
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
ABC Action News
Frenchy's celebrates 40+ years on Clearwater Beach
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Frenchy's Rockaway Grill is one of the most popular restaurants on Clearwater Beach. This tropical spot offers open-air beachfront dining right on the Gulf of Mexico with stellar views of the sunset. Enjoy the famous grouper sandwich, fresh seafood, She Crab soup, and other 'Floribbean-style' dishes.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Drive-In Movie Theaters in Tampa Bay
Looking for something different, maybe even something a little old school? Here’s a great activity...
Alligator bites visitor at Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator bit someone Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
Why has it been so hot in Tampa?
Tampa broke numerous records for warm temperatures across June and July.
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
5 Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Most Uneducated Cities in the United States
Few would argue that, in many circumstances, education has an important role to play in society. According to Broward County's Habitat for Humanity in Florida, education is important because of increased employment opportunities, critical thinking skills, and enriching one's community, to name only a few reasons.
995qyk.com
New Free And Cheap In Tampa Bay Times Feature Hits Local Economic Nail On The Head
New Free And Cheap In Tampa Bay Times Feature Hits Local Economic Nail On The Head. I can not imagine a big family in today’s economy. I know many, but do not know “how they heck they do it” when it comes to family budgets. Everything is up. Gas, Rent, Mortgage, Groceries, Entertainment. Every stinkin thing. Love this new feature I saw today in the TBT. Free and cheap Kid stuff, Mom and Dad stuff, Young Single stuff, Teen stuff, College kid stuff, Senior stuff, and Family stuff – for free, or pretty darn cheap. We ALL need it. Check out a few below, and see ’em all HERE.
cw34.com
Sheriffs save sea turtles from hotel at St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Bodycam footage captures Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies releasing a bale of baby sea turtles back into the ocean after they mistakenly wandered onto a beachfront hotel. The sheriff's office says the security guard at the hotel found 15 sea turtles before he decided...
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
Here’s when Tampa Bay students return to school
As summer break wraps up for students across Tampa Bay, people may be wondering when will kids return to the classroom.
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough state attorney Andrew Warren
Florida's governor has suspended Hillsborough County's state attorney, saying he refused to enforce laws he didn't like.
fox13news.com
It's August and the tropics are quiet, but it’s not as weird as it feels
TAMPA, Fla. - August dawned on a very dry tropical atmosphere over the Atlantic. The satellite image below shows the water vapor in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The brownish-orange colors are representative of the dry air. Much of the dryness is caused by Saharan dust that has spread east...
usf.edu
Shining example: Tampa Bay's water quality is declining after a half-century of gains
The burnt-rotten stench of sulfur hung over Tampa Bay. Socialites living on Bayshore Boulevard, one of the most coveted water-front addresses in the city, watched their silver dishes, silverware and heirlooms tarnish. They knew the culprit was coming from the Bay, but had no idea exactly what it was. Through...
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: Hospital patients increase as new case trends stagnate
In the past seven days, the state has added 10,104 cases and 64 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 27 fewer cases were logged each day in Florida,...
Belleair Beach residents ready to fight umbrella ban at nearby Belleair Shore
On Monday, some Belleair Beach residents plan to ask their town council to protect tents and umbrellas on their side of the sand.
