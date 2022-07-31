3D Printed Homes Solution For Tampa Bay Housing Crisis?

995qyk.com
fox13news.com
Simple ways to evict mosquitoes from your property
TAMPA, Fla. - Mosquitoes are one of the biggest downsides to living in a tropical paradise, and they are everywhere right now. Beyond just being highly annoying, many of the mosquitoes in the Tampa Bay Area can transmit dangerous diseases like dengue fever and EEE as well. Luckily, there are...
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
Catalytic converter thefts in Tampa Bay area cost millions
Thieves are using simple tools to remove catalytic converters from vehicles and sell them to unscrupulous recycling dealers, who cash in on high prices of rare metals inside.
stpetecatalyst.com
Boatsetter raises $38M, sees boost in Tampa Bay
Miami-based Boatsetter, which claims to be the world’s only legally compliant and insured peer-to-peer boat rental platform, has secured $38 million in a Series B round after seeing significant activity in the Tampa Bay market. New York-based Level Equity led the Series B round. Boatsetter previously raised a $10...
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
Florida housing crisis: Section 8 vouchers can’t keep up with Tampa Bay rent hikes
As rents skyrocket in the Tampa Bay area, one local grandmother says federal rental assistance is not keeping up with the dramatic price hikes.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay tech tycoon turns his talents to protecting Florida's wildlife
TAMPA, Fla. - As millions more people move to Florida, untouched parts of the state that wildlife call home come under more pressure. Some fear people will ruin what brought so many to the Sunshine State in the first place, but a Bay Area man who made millions in technology believes he can use some of that same magic to save the environment.
10NEWS
How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
fox13news.com
Wood-fired ovens made in Tampa Bay aren't just great for pizza
TAMPA, Fla. - When BJ Hall built himself a pizza oven 12 years ago, he knew he was onto something. Friends started asking him to make them one, too. By 2013, he was ready to make his popular hobby a career – and Forno Nardona was born. Most people...
Tampa residents need to work at least 86 hours per week to afford a home
To afford rent in Tampa, workers need at least 2.6 full time jobs, at the current state minimum wage.
wuwf.org
Red handed: The connection between human pollution and Florida's worsening red tide outbreaks
When the ominous rust-colored cloud of red tide begins to saturate coastal waters in Southwest Florida, it means beach closures. Asthma attacks. Itchy skin and watery eyes. Dead fish and a wretched smell that can spoil the salty breeze. Now, scientists also know it means pollution made the scourge worse.
Fallout from inflation could hit seniors ever harder
TAMPA, Fla. — According to The Senior Citizens League, seniors living on a fixed income could see an estimated 10.5% increase in social security benefits in 2023. But, for some, that boost could do more harm than good. Experts told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska that the cost...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
Here’s when Tampa Bay students return to school
As summer break wraps up for students across Tampa Bay, people may be wondering when will kids return to the classroom.
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
MedicalXpress
A look inside Florida's hospitals as the newest COVID wave sweeps through the state
At West Boca Medical Center, Dr. Cory Harlow sees patients coming into the emergency department with many of the same symptoms they complained of during the early days of COVID in Florida: pneumonia, high fever and shortness of breath. Although Harlow no longer has to rush patients into intensive care...
cltampa.com
Tony’s Ybor Restaurant, the iconic third-generation eatery, will close next month
A sad day for OG Tampeños is nigh. Friday, September 2 will mark Tony’s Ybor Restaurant's last day open, ending its three generation-long run in historic Ybor City. Paul Guzzo broke the news of the Ybor City eatery’s closure earlier this week, when its third-generation owner Larry Scaglione told the Tampa Bay Times that it's simply just the right time to close his restaurant.
Market shift: more buyers are starting to cancel their housing contracts
More buyers are canceling their pending home contracts in South Florida, a sign that the market may be shifting away from the boom of the last two years. In June, 22.1% of pending home sales were canceled in West Palm Beach, 22% of pending sales were canceled in Fort Lauderdale, while 21.5% were canceled in Miami, according to data from RedFin. “The rates of cancellations tend to be correlated ...
