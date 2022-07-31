ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

With 'mind at ease,' Giants CB Darnay Holmes is dominating

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aTv9_0gzUe5Uo00

Through four training camp practices, New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes has generated four turnovers — three interceptions and one fumble recovery. Two of those went back for touchdowns.

If you had to pinpoint a single camp standout thus far, Holmes would have to be the guy. He’s made his presence felt each and every day, and has clearly raised his game after injury cut short his 2021 season.

“I’m at a place now where I feel that I’m back, and my mind is at ease. I’m grounded as a player, and we’re grounded as a team, and we’re ready to take these steps forward as needed, ready for what’s next,” Holmes told NorthJersey.com this week.

Holmes credits some of his early camp success to his previous failures. He’s been able to recognize the faults in his game and has worked hard to correct them.

It’s an admirable trait and something many professional athletes struggle with.

“A lot of what I struggled with [in coverage], I did to myself. I should’ve been crafting at the top of the route more and working on the things I wasn’t efficient at,” Holmes said. “When I got to the top of the route, I was guessing a lot, I wasn’t comfortable.

“Once this season came, I knew I had to be able to work the second phase in coverage. I could press, but what happens after that. I’m obsessed with improving, obsessed with figuring it out and that’s how it has to be at this level. There’s always an answer to the problem. It’s always about solving that problem, and being ready to solve the next problem.”

Holmes did get beat for a late touchdown during Saturday’s practice, and that’s likely to stick in his craw.

That’s good news for the Giants, who are relatively thin at cornerback — at least on paper. If Holmes can take the next step in his game, it will shore up some of those issues and take the pressure off of his teammates.

The team’s selection of LSU cornerback Cor’Dale Flott in the 2022 NFL draft has also helped to motivate Holmes. His father taught him long ago that there’s always someone gunning for his job and told him to assume that they’re working every bit as hard as he is.

“If you want to play a role in this defense, that’s something that must be earned,” Holmes said. “Each and every day, I’m in it to earn that spot.”

So far, so good. Few players on the field have performed at as high a level as Holmes thus far.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision

Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#At Ease#American Football#New York Giants
ClutchPoints

‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension

Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career

JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
NFL
Vibe

Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max Contract Extension From Warriors

Click here to read the full article. Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champ and former Defensive Player of the Year has embodied the grit and “Strength In Numbers” mantra that has become ingrained in the team’s DNA over the past decade. Now, Green is looking to have his dedication to the franchise reciprocated in the form of a max contract extension, which the power forward reportedly plans to request from Golden State’s front office in the coming days. According to The Athletic, Green—who will be eligible to sign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens working out for Saints

The New Orleans Saints added a pair of former Kansas City Chiefs defenders this offseason, could a third be in the works?. The Saints signed both Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen to reinforce their safety position this offseason. Now, they’re working out a player who started 59 games for the Chiefs over the past for seasons. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Anthony Hitchens is in New Orleans working out for the Saints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy