New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge

WNY Still Has The Highest COVID-19 Positivity Rate In New York State
COVID-19 is still hanging in there and the Western New York Region has the highest positivity rate. Three regions in New York State have 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates over 10 percent, with WNY being the highest. Six regions are quickly approaching 10 percent. And of course Monkeypox is still spreading...
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
A back and forth battle has started between a local cannabis lounge and New York State. The lounge has lost its occupancy and is starting a petition to come back in business.
We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
Many New Yorkers across the state are at a potentially high risk of heat stroke or injury today. Governor Hochul is warning that most of the state will experience another day of extreme heat, with indexes in the 90s and 100s. Many of the advisories are in effect through Friday. Gov. Hochul said,
This weekend social media was up in arms over what was the worst lane painting job in the history of Buffalo, New York. Pictures of the crooked and curvey painted lines on Forest Ave had people all over Western New York up in arms over how could someone do a job like that.
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
A neighborhood in Niagara Falls has a big rat problem according to residents. People who live on 56th Street in the Falls told WKBK that the rodents are a huge problem in the area. Edward Mayberry, who lives in the neighborhood told Channel 7,. You see them walking across the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Ever since the USS The Sullivans started taking on water earlier this year and starter listing at its dock on Lake Erie, there has been a concerted effort all across Western New York to help right the ship and get the ship back in good working order. Those efforts have...
More transportation options have been added to Western New York. Reddy Bikeshare announced that 13 more bike stations will be added around Western New York throughout the remainder of the summer, with thanks to Independent Health. These new additions will now push the overall bike station total to surpass 100.
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
