Thunderstorms are likely to return to the Stateline Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in from the northwest late Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Ahead of the front both moisture and temperatures will increase, holding on to the heat and humidity for the afternoon. However, temperatures Wednesday will be determined on how quickly cloud cover moves in during the morning. For most, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, but the heat index for some could reach the upper 90s, to near 100 degrees. This would be especially true for areas southeast of Rockford.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO