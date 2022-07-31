456 Greenwich Street Completes Construction in Tribeca, Manhattan

newyorkyimby.com
New York YIMBY
New Renderings Released for ODA’s 126 East 57th Street Tower in Midtown East, Manhattan
New renderings have been released for 126 East 57th Street, a 28-story residential tower on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown East, Manhattan. Designed by ODA Architecture and developed by MRR Development under the MRR 1326 LLC, the 346-foot-tall tower will yield 147 condominiums spread across 170,000 square feet with interiors by Gabellini Sheppard, as well as 5,000 square feet of retail space. WSP USA is the engineer, Urban Atelier Group is the construction manager, and Plaza Buildings is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 57th Street and Lexington Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2437 Crotona Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 2437 Crotona Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 187th and East 189th Streets, the lot is closest to the Fordham Road subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Joel Mittelman is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 43-46 51st Street in Sunnyside, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-46 51st Street, a nine-story mixed-use building in Sunnyside, Queens. Designed by Raymond Chan Architect, the structure yields 75 residences, 31 parking spaces, and 8,624 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $43,612 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx. Located between Guerlain Street and Archer Street, the lot is near the Parkchester subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
New York YIMBY
Aloft Hotel’s Façade Nears Completion at 50 Trinity Place in Financial District, Manhattan
Exterior work is nearing completion on 50 Trinity Place, a 28-story Aloft Hotel in the Financial District. Designed by Peter Poon Architects and developed by FIT Investment Corporation, the 77,310-square-foot tower will yield 173 guest rooms. Cauldwell Wingate is serving as the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of Trinity Place and Rector Street, diagonally across from Trinity Church.
New York YIMBY
CPA Architecture
Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey. Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Renderings Reveal...
New York YIMBY
Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Wonder Lofts at 720 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey
Occupancy has begun at Wonder Lofts, a new condominium property at 720 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey. Designed by MVMK Architects and Workshop/APD and developed by Prism Capital Partners and Angelo Gordon, and Parkwood Development, the building yields 83 loft-style homes and more than 14,000 square feet of amenities.
New York YIMBY
Ritz-Carlton Hotel Opens to Guests at 25 West 28th Street, in NoMad, Manhattan
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences at 25 West 28th Street recently celebrated its grand opening in NoMad. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and developed by Marriott, Ritz Carlton Hotels, and Flag Luxury Group, the 50-story, 500-foot-tall reinforced concrete skyscraper yields 250 guest rooms and 19 suites spread across 150,000 square feet, as well as 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences on the upper levels that owners and their guests can stay in for up to 120 nights per year. Lendlease served the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which is alternatively addressed as 1185 Broadway Street and is located at the corner of Broadway and West 28th Street. The Erin Boisson Aries team at Douglas Elliman is handling the sales of the penthouses. Other design teams for the Ritz-Carlton include SUSURUSS, Rockwell Group, and Barcelona-based studio Lázaro Rosa-Viola.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2333 Beaumont Avenue, a four-story residential building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Basic Groups Corp. and developed by Klosed Properties, the structure yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $59,143 to $138,840.
First Look: This New Condominium in NYC’s Upper West Side Offers More Than 130 Lavish Residences
Click here to read the full article. New condos in a hotly anticipated tower on Manhattan’s Upper West Side just hit the market. Standing 23 stories tall, 96+Broadway launched sales for 131 lavish residences on Monday. Located at 250 West 96th Street in between Riverside Park and Central Park, the chic family-friendly building offers one- to five-bedroom apartments that start at $1.3 million. It also houses three penthouses that range from 2,141 to 4,300 square feet. The largest one has already sold, naturally. The swanky condominium is the brainchild of investor and developer Van Nguyen of JVP Management. Nguyen lived in the...
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex
The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Times Square, NY — 20 Top Places!
Are you looking for a quick food getaway just in time to enjoy brunch?. If you don’t know where to go just yet, try Times Square in New York. The Midtown Manhattan commercial center has many restaurants that serve brunch. Times Square offers everything you’ll need, from traditional favorites...
NBC New York
Dog Flees Groomer in Manhattan, Later Found in Hole by Homeless Man
It's a happy reunion for a dog and its owners thanks to a homeless man who found the pup after it ran away from a grooming shop on the Upper East Side. That comes 48 hours after little Nori, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, found his way out from the D Is For Doggy business on East 84th Street. Diane Leighton and David Shin said their beloved pet had just gotten his bath when he escaped.
fox5ny.com
Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina
NEW YORK - A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel...
fox5ny.com
90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close
NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
Commercial Observer
Capital Automotive Buys Luxury Coney Island Car Dealership Site for $54M
Capital Automotive Real Estate Services drove off into the sunset with a $54 million deal to buy a building leased to a luxury car dealership in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The real estate investment trust bought the under-construction building at 809 Neptune Avenue, which will become a Jaguar and Land Rover dealership, from MBB Auto Group on June 30, PincusCo first reported. Capital Automotive nabbed $21 million in debt from Citibank to finance the purchase, according to property records made public Tuesday.
The "Another State of Emergency" Edition
Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
