Two charged following hit-and-run on Villa Street | Crime and Courts

2 shot and injured in Kenosha, search for suspects
No suspects are in custody after a teen and an adult were shot and injured in Kenosha Wednesday evening, police say.
wgtd.org
Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting
On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
Police pursuit leads to crash; woman injured, suspect arrested
A woman was injured and a suspect was arrested following a police chase and crash Wednesday night, Milwaukee police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend
RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
WISN
Milwaukee Co. district attorney questioned over recent spike in homicides related to domestic violence
MILWAUKEE — The family of Ninoshka Lozada, a West Allis mother of four, is still struggling to make sense of her brutal murder. "Always trying to make us smile no matter what. She was always with her kids everywhere," said Joshua Acevedo, Ninoshka's brother. Prosecutors say Lozada's ex-boyfriend, Wilson...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Charges: Racine man went on expletive-filled tirade after being arrested for 4th OWI in Burlington | Crime and Courts
BURLINGTON — A Racine man allegedly went on an expletive-ridden tirade after being arrested for his fourth OWI, including threats to officers. Brian A. McGee, 56, of the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
wlip.com
Huffhines Facing New Drug Charges
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County man convicted of being part of an illegal drug ring is facing new drug charges. Jacob Huffhines was convicted of being part of a ring that manufactured and distributed illegal THC vapes out of a Kenosha County home. The operation, masterminded by brother Tyler...
WISN
Milwaukee police chase ends in crash, fire
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near 9th Place and Morgan Avenue. Firefighters say the car caught fire after hitting a tree. There’s no word yet on injuries. This...
CBS 58
28-year-old man fatally shot in Racine, suspect arrested
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2. Officers responded to a residence near Yout and Green Street around 8:40 p.m. and located the victim, identified as 28-year-old Romelle Miller, with a fatal gunshot wound. A 21-year-old man was taken into...
WISN
'I'm scared to park here now': car theft victim says thieves target garage repeatedly
MILWAUKEE — A woman is out a $500 deductible and has lost her sense of security after thieves stole her car out of a parking garage three weeks ago. Jennifer Crewz said she parks in the garage off N. 9th Street and W. Juneau Avenue in the Brewery District every day for work.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County THC vape ring convict arrested on drug charges
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Jacob Huffhines, convicted in connection with a THC vape ring in Kenosha County in 2019, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Mount Pleasant on drug charges. Huffhines, 26, of Salem, faces one count of possession of narcotics and one count of possession of cocaine. Officers responded...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 4 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered four illegally possessed firearms. These firearms are involved in open and active cases, according to police. The Kenosha Police Department seized a tan pistol that they describe as a privately manufactured firearm (ghost gun). Two other pistols outfitted with the auto switch, making them a fully automatic pistol able to fire the rounds in about two seconds. And a rifle that is the first privately manufactured rifle they have come across.
Stolen vehicle had 3-week-old inside; child found, vehicle still missing
A 3-week-old baby was found in an alley after a vehicle was stolen with the baby inside. Police are still looking for the vehicle, and the child has been returned to her mom.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Police seek women suspected of stealing from Burlington
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of shoplifting nearly $800 worth of goods from the Burlington near 128th and W. Capitol Drive on Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say the women walked into the Burlington around 8:20 p.m. on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court
MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
