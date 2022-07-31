Letter: City councilors not ‘trying to ruin Philomath’ with psilocybin vote

philomathnews.com
klcc.org
Eugene ordinance would ban natural gas in new housing
A Eugene ordinance could prohibit natural gas use in new housing. It’s part of an effort to cut carbon emissions. City Council voted 5-3 on Wednesday to advance the ordinance to a public hearing. If enacted, it would affect residential developers starting in June 2023. Most Councilors cited reports...
Is car camping in Newberg a problem without a solution?
City commissions a study in response to churches' request to expand homeless programs in town If ever there was a cheery euphemism for homeless folks sheltering in their vehicles, it's "car camping." This unfortunate phenomenon is not recreationally based but borne out of necessity as most of these individuals simply have no other options. The topic is of great interest in Newberg of late, with rumors and outright misinformation flooding social media sites and leading to a potential ballot initiative that would limit the city's ability to address the homelessness problem altogether. There's no doubting that Newberg is among the...
philomathnews.com
State holds hearing on permit for Foster Farms’ controversial slaughterhouse in Creswell
Efforts to renew a wastewater permit for a shuttered chicken slaughterhouse in Creswell are raising concerns among some locals that the plant will reopen and the area will soon be home to more industrial chicken farms. The public has until Aug. 31 to submit comments to the Oregon Department of...
Oregon restaurant faces online harassment over vaccine requirement
SALEM — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits of George...
philomathnews.com
Heat wave sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heat wave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
natureworldnews.com
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
oregoncoasttoday.com
Once upon a crime…
“Old Growth Murder,” an award-winning documentary detailing a decades-old local mystery, will be presented by Lincoln City’s Bijou Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The free 10:30 am screening will be followed by a discussion with the film’s director, Tom Olsen, Jr. In 1987, adventurous 26-year-old Frenchman Alain...
philomathnews.com
Highest paying jobs in Corvallis that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Corvallis, OR using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
opb.org
Salem restaurant buried in fake reviews, hateful comments following Naomi Wolf incident
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There...
Justice served? Mariah Pelker’s killer released after 25 years
In October 2021, Ellen Pelker went to a parole hearing to plead for the board to keep Anderson locked up. He was close to completing 25 years in prison on his 25-to-life sentence. While she was there she received troubling and confusing news -- Gov. Brown put his name on the list for early release that she wanted the parole board to consider.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police logs, July 18-24, 2022
11 a.m. – Daniel Lee Adams, 51, was arrested on a Sweet Home Municipal Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of third degree theft, Oregon State Police. 12:15 p.m. – Multiple callers reported a motor vehicle crash injuring a pedestrian at 49th Ave./Long St. The victim was transported to a hospital. Stephen Fletcher, 46, was cited and released for third-degree assault and reckless driving.
klcc.org
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
yachatsnews.com
Lack of patrol deputies forces Lincoln County sheriff to end responses to nuisance and low-level criminal calls in rural areas
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are no longer responding to nuisance and some lower-level criminal complaints in Yachats and unincorporated areas of the county because of a lack of patrol deputies. The order by Sheriff Curtis Landers took effect Sunday. Landers said the unprecedented change was “due to an...
ijpr.org
Vicious beatings, possibly in retaliation for lawsuits, claimed at Oregon’s federal prison
A growing number of people incarcerated at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution sent urgent notes to their attorneys last week complaining of guards from other federal facilities coming in to toss their cells and indiscriminately beat people. Several sources complained of food taken, papers torn up and brutal beatings. “We...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
Aug. 3 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 3 Clarissa Marie Barcus, 33, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). Darroll Courtney Barlow, 48, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Kalie Linn Barlow, 31,...
Two more suspected heat-related deaths reported in Oregon; total at 12
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner identified two more deaths suspected to be in linked to the heat wave, bringing the number of potential heat-related deaths to 12 statewide. In the past week, Multnomah County has had seven suspected heat-related deaths — one on Monday,...
kykn.com
Keizer Mother and Daughter Face Federal Charges for Roles in International Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Oregon mother and daughter, both members of a large international drug distribution organization based in India, are facing federal charges for conspiring with each other and others to traffic hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills into the U.S. for distribution in Oregon and elsewhere. Jennifer McConnon,...
kezi.com
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
