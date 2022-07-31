ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 Of Your Favorite Boy Banders From The 2000s Then Vs. Now

By Lauren Yapalater
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

1. Jacob Underwood from O-Town then:

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Jacob Underwood now:

Vincent Sandoval / WireImage

He's 42 and likes to spear fish.

Instagram: @jacobunderwood7

2. JC Chasez from NSYNC then:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

JC Chasez now:

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

He's 45.

Instagram: @jcchasezofficial

3. Ashley Parker Angel from O-Town then:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Ashley Parker Angel now:

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

He's 40, has one son and posts a lot of pictures in his underwear.

Instagram: @ashley_parker_angel

4. Christian Burns of BBMak then:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Christian Burns now:

John Lamparski 2019 / Getty Images

He's 48.

Instagram: @christianburns_

5. Joey Zehr from the Click Five then:

Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

Joey Zehr now:

Instagram: @joeyzehr

He's 40 and has a son.

6. Dougie Poynter from McFly then:

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Dougie Poynter now:

David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pub in the Park

He's 34.

Instagram: @idougahole

7. Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town then:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Erik-Michael Estrada now:

Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

He's 42.

Instagram: @iamerikestrada

8. Omarion from B2K then:

Jim Spellman / WireImage

Omarion now:

Prince Williams / WireImage

He's 37 with two kids:

Instagram: @omarion

9. Mark Barry from BBmak then:

George De Sota / Getty Images

10. Mark Barry now:

John Lamparski / Getty Images

He's 43.

Instagram: @markbarry78

11. Trevor Penick of O-Town then:

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Trevor Penick now:

Timothy Norris / Getty Images

He's 42.

Instagram: @trevorpenick24

12. Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees then:

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Justin Jeffre now:

Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

He's 49 and ran for mayor of Cincinatti in 2005, but lost.

Instagram: @jeffre.justin

13. Joey Fatone from NSYNC then:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Joey Fatone now:

Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images

He's 45 and has two kids.

Instagram: @realjoeyfatone

14. Lance Bass of NSYNC then:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Lance Bass now:

Leon Bennett / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

He's 43 and has twin babies:

Instagram: @lancebass

15. Kevin Richardson from Backstreet Boys then:

Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Kevin Richardson now:

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

He's 50 and has two sons.

Instagram: @kevinscottrichardson

16. Brian Littrell from Backstreet Boys (and cousin of Kevin Richardson, FYI) then:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Brian Littrell now:

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He's 47 and has a son, Baylee who is a singer.

Instagram: @rokspics

17. Tom Fletcher from McFly then:

Yui Mok - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Fletcher now:

Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

He's 37 and has three kids.

Instagram: @tomfletcher

18. Stephen McNally of BBMak then:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Stephen McNally now:

John Lamparski / Getty Images

He's 45.

Instagram: @bbmakofficial

19. A.J. McLean from Backstreet Boys now:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

A.J. McLean now:

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

He's 44 and has two kids.

Instagram: @aj_mclean

20. Howie Dorough from Backstreet Boys now:

Kurt Krieger - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Howie Dorough now:

Greg Doherty / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

He's 48 with two kids.

Instagram: @howie_dorough

21. Jesse McCartney from Dream Street then:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jesse McCartney now:

Mindy Small / FilmMagic

He's 35 and married.

Instagram: @jessemccartney

22. Greg Raposo from Dream Street then:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Greg Raposo now:

Instagram: @gregraposomusic

He's 37 and has three kids.

23. Brad Fischetti from LFO then:

Kmazur / WireImage

Brad Fischetti now:

He's 46.

Instagram: @bradfischetti

24. Ethan Mentzer from the Click Five then:

Stephen Lovekin / WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS

Ethan Mentzer now:

Instagram: @ethanmentzer

He's 40, and in a new band called Every Echo.

Instagram: @everyecho

25. Raz-B from B2K then:

Kmazur / WireImage

Raz-B now:

Paras Griffin / WireImage

He's 37.

Prince Williams / FilmMagic

26. Kyle Patrick from the Click Five then:

Stephen Lovekin / WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS

Kyle Patrick now:

Instagram: @realkylepatrick

He's 35 and making new music under the name Pacer.

Sophie Bruza / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/sophiebruza/?hl=en / Instagram: @realkylepatrick

27. Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees then:

Barry King / WireImage

Jeff Timmons now:

Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

He's 49 and has two kids.

Instagram: @jefftimmons

28. Dan Miller from O-Town then:

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Dan Miller now:

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

He's 41.

Instagram: @danmillerotown

29. Frankie Galasso from Dream Street then:

Carley Margolis / FilmMagic

Frankie Galasso now:

Instagram: @frankiejgalasso

He's 37.

30. Alex Solowitz (aka Mickey Parke) from MTV's 2Gether then:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Alex Solowitz now:

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

He's 42 and still acting.

Instagram: @therealalexsolowitz

31. And finally, Evan Farmer (aka Jerry O'Keefe) from 2Gether then:

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

Evan Farmer now:

Soundcheck. Still a few seats left... tonight Wildhorse #bluedizzy doors open at 6 show starts 7p.

@EvanFarmer 06:29 PM - 25 Jul 2019

He's 49 and here he is talking about having tinnitus:

