31 Of Your Favorite Boy Banders From The 2000s Then Vs. Now

Jamie Foxx Revealed How He Convinced Cameron Diaz To Un-Retire From Acting
"We had to be very innovative in how we, you know, brought her back."
NFL・
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
musictimes.com
Britney Spears' Comeback Doubtful? Mental Health Questioned Over Now-Deleted IG Posts
Britney Spears aired additional family complaints on Instagram on Sunday, targeting her sister Jamie Lynn and mother Lynne Spears. These posts have since been deleted - but not before they went a bit viral, and have been labeled false. Some said this is a sign that that the singer - who's making a comeback with Elton John, is not in the right frame of mind.
Tyler Perry Explained The Honest Reason Why He's Holding Off On Having The Race Conversation With His Young Son
"He’s already asking some really tough questions."
11 Times Candace Cameron Bure Was Super Controversial Or Got Into Drama With Other Celebs
I never knew she commented on Kristen Bell's Instagram...
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
AOL Corp
William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77
William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died
The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world. There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
16 Times Celebs Rejected Other Celebs When It Came To Pics, Hugs, Autographs, And More
The ultimate awkward moment.
Only 15 solo-written songs have hit No. 1 this century — here they all are
"Heat Waves," the sleeper hit written by Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley, is the most recent solo-written song to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Yolanda Hadid Returned To Social Media, Nine Months After An "Altercation" With Zayn Malik Made Headlines
"Coming back from a 9-month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life."
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
The Best (And Worst) Fictional Influencers In TV And Movies
#OhCrepe, some of these fictional influencers really suck.
Here Are 13 New And Returning TV Shows You Absolutely Need To Be Watching This Month
I can't wait to make Season 3 of Never Have I Ever my entire personality.
The Jonas Brothers Confirm New Music Is Coming
Get ready, because another Jonas Brothers album is on the way! After reuniting and releasing their "Happiness Begins" album in 2019, the brothers have been teasing a new project since 2020. Following the release of their single "What a Man Gotta Do," Kevin, Joe, and Nick hit the Grammys stage to perform a brand-new track titled "Five More Minutes." As if that wasn't exciting enough, the brothers eventually revealed that the new tracks are part of a "forthcoming album." They also released a collaboration with Marshmello in 2021 titled "Leave Me Before You Love Me."
talentrecap.com
Ariana Grande’s Music Evolution Over the Years
Former The Voice coach Ariana Grande has had a music career spanning over a decade. In that time, her style and talent have evolved over the course of six albums. Let’s look back at her time in the industry, starting with her debut single in 2011. Ariana Grande’s Music...
Harry Styles’ Full ‘X Factor’ Audition Included a Train Song, Bakery Banter With Simon Cowell
Click here to read the full article. The X Factor is still digging through its bag of unreleased One Direction archival footage, this time offering up an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition for the U.K. talent show. When the show originally aired, Styles’ audition featured an a cappella rendition of the Stevie Wonder classic, “Isn’t She Lovely.” But as it turns out, he actually sang a bit of Train’s 2009 smash, “Hey, Soul Sister,” with some instrumental backing first. It wasn’t until Simon Cowell stopped Styles mid-performance that he decided to sing the song that eventually aired on television. On...
