31 Of Your Favorite Boy Banders From The 2000s Then Vs. Now

Get ready, because another Jonas Brothers album is on the way! After reuniting and releasing their "Happiness Begins" album in 2019, the brothers have been teasing a new project since 2020. Following the release of their single "What a Man Gotta Do," Kevin, Joe, and Nick hit the Grammys stage to perform a brand-new track titled "Five More Minutes." As if that wasn't exciting enough, the brothers eventually revealed that the new tracks are part of a "forthcoming album." They also released a collaboration with Marshmello in 2021 titled "Leave Me Before You Love Me."

MUSIC ・ 23 DAYS AGO