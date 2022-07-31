Gilley’s wine-tasting gala returns

www.mdislander.com
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Plastic Oceans International to name Blue Hill a ‘BlueCommunity’Dianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Maritime Shorts: Lobster festival, historical society talk, Shaw legacy lecture
WINTER HARBOR — The arrival of August means the annual Lobster Festival will be returning to Winter Harbor for a day of crafts, food, fun and everything lobster. The festival has been a long-standing tradition in the town and is celebrating its 58th consecutive year. The event will take...
To the Editor: See you at the library
Like many who love this island, I also love our island libraries: places of information, learning, practical resources and my favorite part – community and human connection. I thank everyone behind all our island libraries but offer special gratitude to the Jesup Memorial Library. This spring, my family and...
Bar Harbor residents rally around newborn
BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor residents Derrick Harrison and Sara Levine welcomed their baby into the world, they never expected to spend their first month as parents in and out of hospital rooms while their newborn recovers from open heart surgery. In just two weeks, more than 225...
To the Editor: So much more
I’m writing this letter to increase awareness to the community about the Mount Desert Nursing Association. It’s easy to think that MDNA only offers the usual home care services that some of our other wonderful local nursing outfits, such as Cahoun Care and Homecare for ME, bring to our island. MDNA however, does more.
Rookies win IOD Class July Series 2022
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — A fresh westerly breeze that clocked farther into the northwest as the afternoon wore on made for challenging and adventurous sailing on the Great Harbor Saturday, July 30. Sixteen boats were schooled by the youngest skipper in the fleet as Terra Ehrhart, along with her...
Viewpoint: We are all the community
I went to the Bar Harbor Town Hall hearing on July 19. It was about the very controversial topic of cruise ships. I go back and forth on my position on cruise ships. So, I went to hear more about it. It was a great opportunity for free speech. Many...
Town Council advances cruise ship petition
BAR HARBOR — The Town Council on Tuesday, after consulting with an attorney, voted to advance a citizen’s petition aimed at drastically limiting disembarking cruise ship passengers into town. This action comes after a public hearing on July 19 at which the council postponed adding it to the...
Island police log for week of Aug. 4
Following a traffic stop in Hall Quarry on Sunday, an investigation was conducted in relation to a prior incident. Dusten Phippen, 32, of Tremont, a passenger in the stopped vehicle, fled on foot. Multiple officers set up a perimeter in the area and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called in for a track. The driver, Kayla Blanchard, 31, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension. Southwest Harbor Police Department also assisted. A successful K-9 track resulted in Phippen being found in the woods across the road. He was arrested on three criminal arrest warrants and additionally charged with three counts of violating conditions of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to provide correct name, date of birth and address. Phippen and Blanchard were taken to Hancock County Jail.
Man arrested at protest for earlier NEH incident
NORTHEAST HARBOR — Eli Durand-McDonnell, 21, of Bar Harbor was arrested for disorderly conduct in Northeast Harbor at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was arrested at a peaceful protest in front of the South Shore Road home of Leonard Leo, who advised former President Donald Trump on the nomination of several Supreme Court justices.
