Washington, DC

Cortland Lawson's contract with Washington detailed

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago


The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft took place July 17–19 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2022 MLB draft was 20 rounds. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello served as a Major League Baseball Network analyst during the first round.

Ten student-athletes on the Vols’ 2022 roster were selected during the MLB draft.

Tennessee junior shortstop Cortland Lawson was selected in the 14th round by Washington (No. 411 overall).

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Lawson appeared in 65 games in 2022 for the Vols. He recorded 12 home runs, 45 RBIs, 42 runs, 54 hits, nine doubles, two triples, 42 walks and two stolen bases in 2022.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline detailed Lawson signing with Washington.

“14th-rounder Cortland Lawson signs with Nationals for $125k,” Callis announced. “Quality defense is his ticket.”

