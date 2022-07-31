ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Stephenson's contract with Detroit detailed

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft took place July 17–19 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2022 MLB draft was 20 rounds. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello served as a Major League Baseball Network analyst during the first round.

Ten student-athletes on the Vols’ 2022 roster were selected during the MLB draft.

Junior outfielder Seth Stephenson was selected by Detroit in the seventh round (No. 207 overall).

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Stephenson appeared in 59 games during the 2022 season at Tennessee. He recorded four home runs, 28 RBIs, 46 runs, 62 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 15 walks and 25 stolen bases in 2022.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline detailed Stephenson signing with Detroit.

“Seventh-rounder Seth Stephenson signs with Tigers for $300k (slot 207 = $229,800),” Callis announced. “Well above-average runner with otherwise averageish tools, batted .339 with 25 SB, played infield at Temple (Texas) JC.”

