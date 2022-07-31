Mark McLaughlin's contract with Chicago detailed

The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft took place July 17–19 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2022 MLB draft was 20 rounds. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello served as a Major League Baseball Network analyst during the first round.

Ten student-athletes on the Vols’ 2022 roster were selected during the MLB draft.

Junior pitcher Mark McLaughlin was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the seventh round (No. 221 overall).

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound McLaughlin (2-1) appeared in 27 games during the 2022 season at Tennessee. He recorded 45 strikeouts and a 2.01 ERA in 2022.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline detailed McLaughlin signing with Chicago.

“Seventh-rounder Mark McLaughlin signs with White Sox for $150k (slot 221 value = $205,800),” Callis announced. “Reliever with 90-93 mph fastball with late hop and solid breaking ball.”