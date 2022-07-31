One shot, two injured during home invasion at Gull Run Apartments

jack1065.com
Two arrested after stolen vehicle, weapon found
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells us they found the vehicle with the stolen handgun inside.
Police arrest driver of stolen vehicle after pursuit, foot chase
KALAMAZOO, MI – The driver of a stolen car was arrested early Thursday, Aug. 4, after leading police on a pursuit then trying to flee on foot. The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when a Kalamazoo police officer spotted a stolen car on West Kilgore Road just east of South Westnedge Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
$5,000 reward offered in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police say a $5,000 reward has been offered in the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in conjunction with Kalamazoo Public Safety, says the reward is for the information leading to the arrest of the allege suspect responsible. Officials say...
iheart.com
Teenager shot in possible accidental shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a teenage girl was taken to the hospital after being shot by her brother last night. It happened on Eastern Avenue near Hall Street before 11:30 p.m. Investigators think the shooting may have been an accident. It remains under investigation.
WWMTCw
One person arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a shots fired call at Hays Park Avenue and James Street around noon, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car crashed...
GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting
Authorities say a teen was injured in an accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.
Michigan Man Crashes His Plane While Getting Certified To Fly, Dies
His instructor was in the plane with him.
2 people hospitalized after overnight Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning. A 21-year-old and a 35-year-old were taken to a local hospital after shots were fired, according to Jay Shatara, City of Kalamazoo Spokesperson. Officers responded to the 100 block of Interfaith Boulevard around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, after...
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
WISN
Family members question whether drowning victim jumped off boat into Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is grieving the loss of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan Tuesday night, even as they struggle with questions about what happened. Family members identified the victim as 32-year-old Martez Holmes of Milwaukee. One relative said he was with friends on a pontoon...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old woman in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a 26-year-old woman dead in the middle of the I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township. The crash happened at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday (July 27) on the north I-94 Service Drive,...
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
Two killed in plane crash in South Haven Township
South Haven police say they were contacted by the FAA around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a plane that was unaccounted for.
'He jumped over the counter': Witness recalls being inside bank as it was being robbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While police are investigating an armed robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Lake Michigan Drive, a witness is still in shock. "Just, almost like, disbelief," says Spencer, who was inside the bank at the time it was robbed and asked us to just use his first name.
abc57.com
Security footage captures early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
Michigan State Police take over investigation into missing Lenawee County woman
ADRIAN, Mich. — The investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance was handed over to the Michigan State Police on Monday, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said. The decision came more than 15 months after Warner was first reported missing. Bevier said now was the right time for the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office to make the decision.
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
thecollegiatelive.com
Man exposes himself in GRCC Parking Ramp A
Grand Rapids Community College Campus Police sent out a public safety advisory on Aug. 2 alerting GRCC students and staff about a man who reportedly exposed himself in a campus parking ramp. Around 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, GRCC police received a report of a man exposing himself in the...
