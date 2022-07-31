www.foxcarolina.com
WIS-TV
Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin. The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m. So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area. Last week, a...
abccolumbia.com
USGS reports small earthquake near Elgin
Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)–Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The US Geological Survey has reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake just under two miles east of Elgin. The same area has been subject to dozens of small quakes since the end of last year.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
Another small earthquake strikes near Elgin
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small earthquake was recorded near the town of Elgin, the latest in the swarm of tremors that have taken place in that area in the last seven months. The latest was a 1.9 magnitude quake that struck 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday. It happened 1.86 miles beneath the surface.
wfxb.com
1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Elgin, S.C.
Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck around 1:24 a.m. yesterday and was reported with a 1.7 magnitude. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
FOX Carolina
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday. Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard...
wach.com
Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
71st earthquake felt in Lugoff-Elgin area as swarm continues
ELGIN, S.C. — A small rumble on Saturday morning now brings the earthquake count to 71 for the Lugoff and Elgin regions of Kershaw County - a count that began 215 days earlier when a magnitude 3.3 set off a record-breaking swarm for the region. The Saturday quake happened...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
WMBF
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
The Post and Courier
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
abccolumbia.com
Former Irmo Police Chief passes away
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
wach.com
Autopsy released for Lexington man killed on Ermine Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY SC (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office have released an autopsy on the 45-year-old man found dead in Shull Landscaping. Officials say Philip Jackson died of multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds after an autopsy performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on July 30. The estranged wife...
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County approves road improvement plan
The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened June 26, at the intersection of US...
abandonedspaces.com
Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South
Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
