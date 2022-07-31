White Theorizes On The Real Reason For Paul Fight Cancellation

www.mmanews.com
Harrison Names One Female PFL Fighter Who Is A Better Athlete
Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison believes there’s one female fighter in the league who is a better pure athlete than her. Harrison is back in the PFL Playoffs and is slated to face Martina Jindrová on August 20th in London. She’s looking to become the PFL women’s lightweight champion for the third time in what could potentially be her final season in the league.
Australian Boxing Legend Johnny Famechon Dies Aged 77
Former featherweight boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne, Australia after a lengthy illness. Nicknamed “poetry in motion” for his silky skills within the ring, Famechon’s boxing career spanned over two decades and saw him record 56 wins—including 20 by knockout—six draws and five losses. His most notable victory came against Cuban Jose Legra in 1969, where he won the WBC featherweight title by decision.
Dana White Explains Exactly Why O’Malley Is Ready For Yan Fight
Dana White shares why he feels Sean O’Malley is ready for his fight with Petr Yan. For the bulk of Sean O’Malley’s UFC career, his climb up the bantamweight division has been slow and methodical. At times, he was criticized for not facing tougher competition. Now, he is set to take on the number one ranked bantamweight on the UFC roster, and people are beginning to doubt his chances.
Chimaev Explains Why Burns Will “Never” Be Champion
UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev has given a damning assessment of fellow contender Gilbert Burns‘ title hopes. After tearing through his competition en route to a place in the 170-pound rankings, Chimaev’s fast ascension took a significant step up in competition in the form of one-time title challenger Burns, who was coming off a victory over perennial top-10 Stephen Thompson.
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
O’Malley Expecting Long-Term Rivalry Against Yan
Sean O’Malley believes that his upcoming fight against Petr Yan will not their last. Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan was one of the latest additions to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, set to be headlined by Charles Oliveira and Islam Makachev for the vacant lightweight title. The two bantamweights are set to fight over the course of three rounds, despite a substantial gap in their rankings.
Procházka Recalls Being Stranded At Sea During Title Celebrations
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka ran into some trouble at sea whilst out celebrating his UFC 275 title win with friends. At June’s Singapore-held pay-per-view, Procházka played his part in what will no doubt go down as one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. Against Glover Teixeira, “Denisa” left his all in the cage, snatching a last-gasp submission victory as he approached a certain decision defeat.
Bisping: “Coward” Paul At Fault For Rahman Jr. Cancellation
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has decided which side he blames for the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation. Paul’s sixth professional outing is certainly not coming to the ring easily. After his fifth was threatened by a late withdrawal last December, the same man behind that late panic, UK professional boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out again last month.
Royval vs. Askarov Booked For UFC Event On October 15
A crucial flyweight fight towards the top of the division is set to go down on October 15, as Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval look to add their names into the title picture. At this past weekend’s UFC 277 pay-per-view, the landscape towards the top step of the 125-pound ladder took shape. As well as Brandon Moreno winning interim gold to set up a fourth collision with champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja submitted Alex Perez to move closer to a title shot that he’d previously earned last year prior to an injury.
Jamahal Hill Dismisses Narrative That Santos Isn’t The Same Guy
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill is preparing for the best version of Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 despite his recent struggles. Hill faces Santos in the UFC Vegas 59 headliner this Saturday night. The winner moves one step closer to a light heavyweight title shot and puts themselves squarely into the conversation.
Logan Paul Targeting Boxing Return By End Of 2022, Opp. TBD
YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul is inching closer to a potential return to the boxing ring later this year following a year-long hiatus. Paul’s last fight came against Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition last summer in Miami. The fight wasn’t sanctioned, and no winner was formally determined.
Chael Sonnen Refuses To Watch Moreno/Figueiredo 4
The UFC appears to have lost one regular viewer for its next flyweight title match. At UFC 277 this past weekend, fan favorite Brandon Moreno had gold wrapped around his waist again. With champion Deiveson Figueiredo out through injury until the end of the year, the promotion booked “The Assassin Baby” opposite fellow top-five contender Kai Kara-France in a rematch for the newly created interim belt.
Covington’s Poker Dominance Continues W/ Tournament Win
UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has continued his run of dominance at the poker tables. In the following article published earlier this week, it was revealed that Covington took 7th place in a “record-setting poker tournament.” Now, he has taken the top prize in a pot-limit Omaha tournament for a grand sum of $25,875.
Oliveira On Makhachev Bout: “I Didn’t Want This Fight”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has acknowledged that Islam Makhachev isn’t the opponent he was looking to face. Last month, the man set to appear opposite “Do Bronx’ in the next title fight was confirmed. Having been stripped of the belt following a UFC 274 weight miss, the Brazilian cemented number one contender status with a submission win against Justin Gaethje in Arizona.
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Brutal Spinning Kick
Flyweight prospect Iago Torres left Renan Fiuza unconscious after a spinning hook kick at Action Fight 21 in Brazil. Torres and Fiuza were battling in the featured preliminary bout of Action Fight 21 last Saturday. Torres was making his professional debut while Fiuza was looking to earn another win in just his second professional fight.
Leavitt On Pimblett Bout Aftermath: That Was Not A Proper Teabag
UFC lightweight prospect Jordan Leavitt has denied that he was the victim of a “teabag” following his defeat to Paddy Pimblett last weekend. On July 23, the UFC headed across the pond for its second UK-held event of the year. Like the first, UFC London 2.0 saw rising star Pimblett record a victory in front of a home crowd, lifting the roof off The O2 arena with both his walkout and submission victory. But what was different this time? The Liverpudlian’s post-fight celebration.
Former UFC Fighter Takes Credit For Proper 12 Whiskey Idea
UFC superstar Conor McGregor‘s longtime SBG Ireland teammate, Artem Lobov, claims he’s the one who inspired McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey business. Lobov is set to release a book regarding his life and career, including his relationship with McGregor. The two had been virtually inseparable while they were both competing, as evidenced by McGregor’s bus attack in New York that was allegedly prompted by Khabib Nurmagomedov confronting Lobov.
McCann: Pimblett & I Are Not Hype Trains
Next Generation MMA stars Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett have firmly dismissed the “hype train” label that some have attached to them. At UFC London this past weekend, Liverpool’s McCann and Pimblett once again took over England’s capital with a pair of electrifying moments inside The O2 arena.
Oscar De La Hoya Offers To Promote Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has offered the services of Golden Boy Promotions for a potential crossover clash between UFC star Nate Diaz and YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul. One of the main talking points this year in combat sports has surrounded the contract status of longtime MMA fighter Diaz. The...
UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15. Women’s Pound for...
