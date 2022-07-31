ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

biltmorebeacon.com

Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival

“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
shescatchingflights.com

11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville for an Enjoyable Experience

Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville!
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Cosmopolitan country: Waynesville restaurant celebrates 15 years

It’s Thursday morning. In just about a half-hour, The Sweet Onion restaurant in downtown Waynesville will open for lunch — another rush of locals and visitors alike soon to walk through the door on Miller Street. Sliding into a booth in the dogleg-shaped dining room, Doug Weaver and...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Brevard, NC
Asheville, NC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Enka Commerce Park requests change of plans

The public will be able to provide input on the South Slope Vision plan and five zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mt Mitchell Crafts Fair Opens Friday–Entertainment Schedule

One of the largest, oldest and most unique crafts fairs in the North Carolina mountains takes place August 5-6 from 9AM-5PM on the Town Square in Burnsville. The 65th Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair brings together more than 200 artists and crafters. Although a few things have changed since its inception...
BURNSVILLE, NC
Mack Moore
FOX Carolina

Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
visitncsmokies.com

The Guy’s Guide to Maggie Valley

Searching for the ultimate man-cation? Where you and the guys can go out and just be dudes doing dude things? It’s time to check out Maggie Valley. Our local outdoor and dining activities will be sure to spark a bromance. Pitch Your Tents and Setup Camp. Whether you enjoy...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Foothills Humane Society has record breaking adoptions in July

POLK COUNTY––The Foothills Humane Society had a record-breaking month of adoptions in July, all thanks to the local supportive community. According to Adoptions Coordinator Monica Holt, there were 102 adoptions at FHS during the month of July. Adoptions were a combination of both cats and dogs, she says, but during a typical month at FHS, there are usually somewhere between 70-85 adoptions.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Republican Jeff Worley drops out of race for Buncombe County sheriff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republican Jeff Worley said Monday he's dropping out of the Buncombe County sheriff's race for undisclosed health reasons. Worley, who is on the ballot to face incumbent Democrat Sheriff Quentin Miller in November, overcame a challenge to his residency in June. On his campaign Facebook...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility

(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...

