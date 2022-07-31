guidetogreatergainesville.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why Greater Gainesville? Michele Lossius
As Chief Quality Officer, Michele Lossius, M.D., F.A.A. P., provides strategic oversight for quality and patient-centered improvement at University of Florida Shands Hospital. While Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Dr. Lossius was involved with projects that led to national initiatives addressing the care of patients with bronchiolitis by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
Why Greater Gainesville? Darcie Burde
For Darcie Burde, student athletics and recreation at the University of Florida is a family affair. She is the Senior Associate Director for Fitness and Wellness, and her husband is the Assistant Coach for Women’s Gymnastics. My husband and I relocated here from Lincoln, Nebraska 15 years ago for...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 167th Home Dedication
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The shared vision of Alachua Habitat for Humanity and their Alachua Women Build Chapter is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. With their house dedication taking place on Saturday, August 6, at 9:30 a.m., they will move one home closer to realizing this vision, celebrating their 167th home built in Alachua County and their 15th built by Women Build. Women Build is a group of dedicated, community-minded women who sweat together building Habitat homes and empowering other women in the process.
University of Florida Health
UF Health is one of the Southeast’s premier health care systems and part of the University of Florida, one of the nation’s Top 5 public research universities. They offer a level of quality health care that can only be achieved by combining leading-edge research at campuses throughout Florida with outstanding providers and staff throughout their network of hospitals and physician offices. University of Florida Health is at the forefront of medical treatments, making discoveries that lead to clinical breakthroughs. Their focus is compassionate care and world-class outcomes for all, no matter how simple or complex their illness.
Independent Florida Alligator
‘The fight will continue’: Gainesville community rallies against citywide zoning changes
Gainesville organizations and residents packed the Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Wednesday to voice concerns about the city’s plan to change zoning and occupancy laws. About 90 attendees filled the 128-year old church, which is located at 804 SW 5th Street in Porters Quarters — one of Gainesville’s historic...
Health Care In Greater Gainesville
Greater Gainesville is a top destination in the state and the country for its multifaceted and diverse health care opportunities. Servicing everyone from children to senior citizens, from general care to specialized, the area is rich in resources and provides first-class care to those requiring it. UF Health Shands, HCA...
Independent Florida Alligator
College of Education, Alachua face Florida's teaching vacancies
Alyssa Soejima knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was in first grade. The 21-year-old UF education sciences senior grew up in Florida most of her life, but amid rising statewide teacher vacancies, she’s opted to move to Nashville once she graduates in December. Factors like the...
alachuachronicle.com
FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
Medical Tourism
Greater Gainesville’s landscape is dotted with nationally leading health care systems that draw medical tourists from around the state, country and even the world. These include top-ranking hospitals like UF Health Shands, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and the Malcolm Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Top 100...
Goal Diggers: Business in Greater Gainesville
Business in Greater Gainesville is a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment with comprehensive resources for entrepreneurs that make it a great place to launch a new company or grow and expand an existing business. Home to premier education, world-class health care facilities, extensive recreational activities and a vibrant arts and entertainment scene, Greater Gainesville offers a healthy work/life balance.
WCJB
More than 400 backpacks were handed out as students get ready for the school year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fun, education, and games were all at the Second annual Back To School backpack and school supply drive and family field day. As more than 400 brand new backpacks were handed out to kids ahead of the school year. “There are so many families that we...
Wednesday practice notes and observations
Here are our notes and observations from Florida's Wednesday afternoon practice, its first of preseason camp. Players were in helmets only as required by the NCAA in the first two practices of preseason camp and the session was held outside Florida's football practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch just one period of the session, which lasted roughly 14 minutes.
alachuachronicle.com
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
WESH
Marion County in need of bus drivers for start of school year
"Most of my kids call me Miss J. They don't call me Miss Jackson because most of the kids can't remember my name. So I say, maybe you call me Miss J." Melissa Jackson has been a Marion County school bus driver for the past 18 years. Jackson tells WESH 2 News, "this worked out perfect for me as a single mother at the time. My kids were small."
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
alachuachronicle.com
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices asks City for change of venue for Exclusionary Zoning meeting
Dear Mayor Poe, Honorable Commissioners, Ms. Curry, and Mr. Nee:. Your decision to forge ahead with this Thursday’s public hearing on three ordinances that will impact at least 40% of your citizenry in a room that will only hold 30 individuals is highly inappropriate and inconsiderate. While you plan to make some additional space available in the basement and lobby, it will not be adequate to accommodate the citizen turnout that could be in the hundreds. Even though you will allow alternative avenues for public comment – by email and phone – many, if not most, of those who wish to comment would prefer to do so in person. A request for a change of venue was sent to you as early as 10 July by Jo Beaty with follow-ups on 13 July and 21 July. Her requests on the 10th and 13th were well in advance of the ordinance advertisements for this meeting that came out on 20 July and could easily have been accommodated.
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents reacted to the controversial zoning proposal. In the Thursday meeting, city commissioners made new rules to potentially restrict how people could speak on the subject. One resident says that he hopes more residents will be able to speak at the meeting. “Oh, I wish...
