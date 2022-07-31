thelaurelofasheville.com
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
biltmorebeacon.com
Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival
“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Building brotherhood for Black Asheville
YMI Cultural Center continues its 129-year tradition of forging new cultural, educational, social and business opportunities for Asheville’s Black community with its latest Brother’s Brunch on Saturday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The monthly free gathering, which debuted in June, takes place the first Saturday of every month and is intended for men of color of all ages.
Smoky Mountain News
Cosmopolitan country: Waynesville restaurant celebrates 15 years
It’s Thursday morning. In just about a half-hour, The Sweet Onion restaurant in downtown Waynesville will open for lunch — another rush of locals and visitors alike soon to walk through the door on Miller Street. Sliding into a booth in the dogleg-shaped dining room, Doug Weaver and...
shescatchingflights.com
11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville for an Enjoyable Experience
Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville!
hendersonville.com
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a Beautiful Hendersonville Experience
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a family-owned winery located on acreage that has been in the family and farmed for more than nine generations. The tasting room includes both indoor and outdoor seating with spectacular views of the vineyards. Saint Paul wines are made from 14 varieties of grapes grown in two locations at elevations of 2,300 and 3,000 feet, the highest in Henderson County and some of the highest in the state. Saint Paul wines are produced and crafted by the full-time winemaker, a graduate of California Polytechnic University with more than 14 years of experience in producing wine in Sonoma, California before joining us in North Carolina. They offer a wide variety of venues, indoor and outdoor, for your wedding or special event.
duke.edu
Enjoy End of Summer Fun at a Savings
Barrie Harper has spent many summer days at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe, battling the wave pool, relaxing in a lounge chair, and whooshing down one of the 36 rides and attractions while making memories with her daughter and husband. The waterpark in Greensboro, rated one of the top...
Smoky Mountain News
Fanning the flames: Cherokee plans Fire Mountain Trails expansion
Cherokee’s Fire Mountain family of outdoor experiences is set to add a new member after the tribe announced its intention to build a pump track and bike skills park, along with 8-10 miles of trail. “It’s going to be the first project we’ve done that’s going to be forward-facing...
my40.tv
Local business owner captures nostalgic feel with handcrafted 'Buggy Pops'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since 2019, the popsicle stand 'Buggy Pops' has been a Western North Carolina favorite. Owner Neomi Negron tells News 13 she created the company after simply enjoying a popsicle. “I had a little hiatus in Florida where I was eating a lot of popsicles and...
WLOS.com
Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Unveiling of the Newest Piece in Madison County’s Manufacturing Art Park
The Madison County Economic Development Board will unveil the newest addition to the Manufacturing Art Park, a program that seeks to build community, celebrate heritage and recognize the arts by honoring local manufacturing entities through sculpture pieces. Buchi Kombucha was selected as this year’s featured company and artist Kristof Galas won the request for proposals and created the piece that will be unveiled on Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m.
ashevillemade.com
The Yellow Clay Road Leads to Leicester
“While attending Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, I carried my supplies around in an old doctor’s bag, prompting my pals to dub me ‘Doc.’”. The name stuck — and so did the clay. Welty had been studying commercial art, but a fellow student showed him around the ceramics department, “and I began spending all my time there,” says Welty. “I found it to be a fascinating experience.”
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mt Mitchell Crafts Fair Opens Friday–Entertainment Schedule
One of the largest, oldest and most unique crafts fairs in the North Carolina mountains takes place August 5-6 from 9AM-5PM on the Town Square in Burnsville. The 65th Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair brings together more than 200 artists and crafters. Although a few things have changed since its inception...
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road at Pisgah Forest Stables
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
FOX Carolina
Heat lightning... not actually a thing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat lightning is a term tossed around a lot in the summer. But did you know, there’s not actually such a thing?. Despite the fact a storm isn’t over your head and you can’t hear the thunder, there is a storm somewhere in the area producing the lightning. When conditions are right, mainly in the evening or at night, lightning can be seen up to 100 miles away!
my40.tv
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
Helen's Bridge: Abandoned stagecoach bridge leads to century-old mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
hendersonville.com
New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20
As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
visitncsmokies.com
The Guy’s Guide to Maggie Valley
Searching for the ultimate man-cation? Where you and the guys can go out and just be dudes doing dude things? It’s time to check out Maggie Valley. Our local outdoor and dining activities will be sure to spark a bromance. Pitch Your Tents and Setup Camp. Whether you enjoy...
Commissioners in North Carolina vote in support of Clingmans Dome name change
The restoration of the Cherokee name, "Kuwohi" to Clingmans Dome has garnered unanimous support from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Last month, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council voted to begin the effort to petition the federal government for the name change.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Enka Commerce Park requests change of plans
The public will be able to provide input on the South Slope Vision plan and five zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
