10 Eastern Iowa Families Forced To Give Up Their Dogs

This is so extremely sad and very maddening to me. These babies have done nothing wrong! Why can't this town change their laws to maybe the owners have to have a certain height of fencing? Why do they have to be ripped away from their families? My heart breaks that you are all going through this!
people need to mind their own business and stop turning people in you must not have a life. I'm glad I don't live there sue the city try to move with ur dogs don't give them up
start a GoFundMe account to fight this. if you get enough money in the account you can bankrupt the county fighting it. I've seen it done in other areas.
Related
Iowa church to send volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Extreme weather causing an Iowa farmer to stop selling, growing sweet corn
Iowa Man Orders His Cow A “Pup Cup” at Dairy Queen Drive-Thru
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murder of Cedar Rapids Veteran Remains a 39-Year-Old Mystery
Waterloo Residents Arrested in Connection to Mexican Drug Cartel
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
An Official Guide to 2022 Iowa Oktoberfest Celebrations [LIST]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
Parents' rights group suing Linn-Mar in federal court over gender support plan
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids
AM 1390 KRFO
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 21