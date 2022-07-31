Here’s how the West Valley is attracting healthcare innovators

azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Breanna Naegeli, dean, GCU
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Breanna Naegeli, dean of the Honors College at Grand Canyon University (GCU). In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
Top 10 economic development wins for Pinal County
Experts say rising land prices in Maricopa County have forced some companies to look elsewhere, making Pinal County a hot spot for economic development over the last few years. Here are 10 of the biggest economic development wins for Pinal County. : Could Pinal County become the Detroit of electric...
44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M
Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
Most Influential Women: Emily Nachlas, Western Alliance Bancorporation
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Emily Nachlas, chief risk officer, Western Alliance Bancorporation. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
Most Influential Women: Kathleen Morgan, Newmark
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Kathleen Morgan, managing director, Newmark. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
AZFamily
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside its complex. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona!
Here’s how manufacturing in Pinal County is gaining momentum
Pinal County, Arizona’s third largest by population, has experienced a manufacturing renaissance in recent years. Located between the state’s two biggest cities, the municipalities in Pinal County have become prime targets for businesses looking to locate in the Grand Canyon State — especially manufacturers. “Pinal County is...
Pros and cons of alcohol vs. cannabis to reduce stress
Whether it’s raising a glass of bubbly to toast a special occasion or unwinding with a beer at the end of the day, a majority of American adults regularly consume alcohol, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. But some Arizonans are reassessing their alcohol use and turning to cannabis. So which is better in the alcohol vs. cannabis debate?
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development
RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
Two Movie Studios Planned in Metro Phoenix
Following decades of lobbying from performing arts groups around the state, the Arizona Legislature passed a new tax credit measure earlier this year to incentivize television and movie production. Starting next year, studios can qualify for credits of up to $75M, which increase to $100M in 2024 and $125M in 2025, according to KTAR.
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
The Wyatt in Gilbert sells for $91 million
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), announced today the sale of The Wyatt, a 216-unit luxury multifamily asset in Gilbert, Arizona. The $91 million sales price represents $421,296 per unit. “One of the nation’s most prosperous large cities, Gilbert is a top suburban submarket target...
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
Arizona universities need funding, their presidents say
In an increasingly competitive global economy, Arizona’s public universities have given opportunities for success to lifelong residents and newcomers alike. But, just like the students in their halls, the leaders of these august institutions know there is progress needed to ensure the best possible outcomes — especially when it comes to funding Arizona universities. On April 14, 2022, the Greater Phoenix Chamber hosted the presidents of Arizona State University (ASU), Northern Arizona University (NAU) and the University of Arizona (UArizona) to discuss the state of higher education.
COVID-19 infections on the rise again in Maricopa County as new variants develop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 cases are seeing an increase around the country. Health experts say a new Omicron variant, called BA.5, is an ongoing cause of infections in the United States. However, the Centers for Disease Control says that a new variant called BA4.6 is a strain continuing to grow.
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
