Colorado is Home to Some of the Best Backpacking Trips Around

k99.com
Related
Colorado “Superwoman” Scales 12 14er’s In Less Than 24 Hours
Climbing just ONE 14'er in a day is enough to call for a break and a snack and something that depending on your fitness level and skill level can be felt by your body for a day or two so for someone to do more than one on the same day is pretty darn impressive.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Colorado spots ranked among best 'stargazing vacations' in nation
It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year
There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history. In three gathers in the last year, the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest...
MORE INFO: Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged
KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Timing, totals of increased monsoonal storms this weekend
The monsoon will bring wet weather and heavy rainfall to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants
When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
KOAA Survey: What is your favorite Colorado produce?
We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results.
5280.com
These Voracious Goats Might Be the Next Best Tool for Battling Colorado Megafires
Be it scrubby, brushy, leafy, prickly, or even poisonous, chances are Lani Malmberg’s goats will eat it. Guided by her border collies and portable electric fencing, Malmberg’s 1,500-strong herd roams the West munching through overgrown brush up to eight feet high (while standing on their hind legs), filling their bellies while protecting Colorado and other states from wildfires.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
Cold front brings limited relief Wednesday, potentially wet weekend ahead
Wednesday will be somewhat cooler before possible record heat redevelops to end the week. Then expect bigger weather changes this weekend.The tail end of a summer cold front moving through the Midwest on Wednesday will drop temperatures 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday and Tuesday when Denver came close to 100 degrees. Most of the Front Range will get no warmer than about 90 degrees on Wednesday which near normal for the first week in August.There is also a slight chance for late day thunderstorms in the metro area on Wednesday. Areas farther south including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and...
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado
Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000,...
Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit
The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?
K99
Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0